ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford (F) Delivers Its First China-Produced Mustang Mach-E

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Ford F delivered its first made-in-China Ford Mustang Mach-E in China on Dec 26, 2021.
The Mach-E model for China has its own localized production unlike those for the North American and European markets that are produced in Mexico. The Chinese production line was launched at Changan, Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing, on Oct 18, 2021.
Ford has brought a product differentiation in China where its new electric cars are sold directly to customers instead of via traditional dealerships. There are currently 25 stores covered under this network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets, with Ford planning to increase the number.
The direct-to-customer stores, instead of being standalone sites, are located in high-traffic shopping centers that offer other global brands side by side. It is a China-specific model where customers, especially the younger generation, prefer direct access to vehicles after they have researched the latter in advance by themselves.
Notably, Ford sold over 3,000 Mach-E vehicles in the United States in November and unlocked more battery capacity for a higher range and improved the fast charging speed.
Ford stated that the time is right to focus on the first three models, namely Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit, instead of adding more, which will lead to a higher production rate of the Mach-E in the near term. The company targets production of more than 200,000 vehicles per year in North America and Europe by 2023.
Ford’s shares have soared 134% over the past year compared with the industry ’s 24% rise. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 359%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvZpN_0dXYr8qR00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ford, on its third-quarter earnings call, raised the EBIT guidance for 2021. The company now forecasts the current-year EBIT within $10.5-$11.5 billion, higher than the prior view of $9-$10 billion. Ford’s guidance for the full-year adjusted FCF remains intact within $4-$5 billion. Management projects commodity costs to flare up $3-$3.5 billion in the ongoing year, and another $1.5 billion in 2022.
The company also expects to outlay $40-$45 billion in strategic capital expenditures between 2020 and 2025, including one-half of the more than the $30 billion, which it plans to commit exclusively to BEVs.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Ford carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked peers in the same space include Goodyear GT , flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Fox Factory Holdings FOXF and Dorman Products DORM , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Goodyear has an expected earnings growth rate of 197% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 77% upward over the past 60 days.
Goodyear beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 228.5%, on average. Its shares have also gained around 95.5% over a year.
Fox Factory has an expected earnings growth rate of 48.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised around 2% upward over the past 60 days.
Fox Factory beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 16%, on average. Its shares have rallied around 38.3% over a year.
Dorman has an expected earnings growth rate of 36% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised 2% upward over the past 60 days.
Dorman beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.41%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 12.6% over a year.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E At GM Proving Grounds For Benchmarking

We just discovered an exclusive story published by GM Authority. The publication spotted the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover at General Motors' Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan. Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive industry, so this is to be expected, though it's always interesting to see which cars an automaker is using for comparison.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Confirms Upgrades And Starting Price For 2022 Mustang Mach-E

Earlier this year, we reported on the changes to the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the price increases that go along with it. We can now confirm the updates for the 2022 model year and the entry-level price of the updated range. The price increase is not as drastic as we thought, with the Mach-E range kicking off with an MSRP of $43,895. That's a $1,000 increase over the 2021 model.
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Ford’s Been Working To Ramp Up Mustang Mach-E Production For Months

Steve Hanley wrote a great article earlier today about Ford’s electric vehicle success, Ford’s initial electric vehicle caution, and the problems that have ensued from that combo. I wanted to jump into this topic as well, due to something I learned several months ago as well as ongoing curiosity about Ford and enthusiasm for its EV development.
CARS
Green Car Reports

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets range boost, now up to 314 miles

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting a range boost, per information from Ford's online configurator. The configurator now lists a maximum range of 314 miles for the Mach-E California Route 1 model with rear-wheel drive, versus the current EPA-official 305 miles. For 2022, the California Route 1 is also available with all-wheel drive, with an estimated 312-mile range.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Vehicles#The North American#European#Chinese#Changan#Ford E Transit#Ebit
insideevs.com

China: Ford Delivers The First Made-In-China Mustang Mach-E

Ford officially delivered the first Made-in-China (MIC) Ford Mustang Mach-E in China on December 26, 2021. While the Mach-E for the North American and European market is produced in Mexico, the Chinese market has its own localized production that was launched at Changan Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing on October 18, 2021.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cost?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E offers an intriguing option for those seeking a sporty EV at a relatively reasonable price. With all the trim levels to choose from, though, it can be a challenge to know which one best fits your budget and needs. That’s why we’ve broken things down for you here. Read on to learn the main differences between the baseline Mach-E and its top-of-the-line trim.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E Actually Use a Tesla Supercharger?

Can the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover use a Tesla Supercharger station to recharge its battery? Recently, a user uploaded a video of a Mach-E owner to YouTube with their crossover plugged into one. Tesla announced it would create universal chargers for any brand’s use. Why does it look like the Tesla Model Y’s rival Mustang Mach-E is using its Supercharger?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
teslarati.com

Ford implements stop sale order on Mustang Mach-E over seatbelt issues

Customers waiting to take delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E are best advised to exercise some patience, as the veteran automaker has issued a stop sale order for the all-electric crossover over potential issues with the vehicle’s rear seatbelts. The recall covers 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es built between October 5 to November 18, 2021.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Offers More Range And New Trims In the 2022 Mustang Mach-E

For 2022, Ford Offers new paint packages and various electric range options for its 2022 Mustang Mach-E full-electric model. A couple of years ago, the electric vehicle market looked nothing like it does today. At that time, the primary story was still Tesla, followed by everyone else. There were startups out there like Rivian, partially funded by Ford. There were other planned vehicles, most notably the VW ID Series, among others, but, by and large, the electric vehicle (EV) market still had Elon Musk's imprimatur on it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Recall Alert: Ford Maverick, Mustang Mach-E Sales Came to a Screeching Halt

A Ford Maverick and Ford Mustang Mach-E recall just made Ford pause all sales. The recall affects both vehicles, including any Mustang Mach-E produced from October 5, 2021, to November 18, 2021. Additionally, the recall affects Ford Maverick models made between October 6, 2021, and October 20, 2021. Ford won’t sell Maverick or Mach-E units to customers until repairs are completed, according to Motor1.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Kia EV6 EPA Estimated Range Crushes the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2022 Kia EV6 is the first all-electric compact crossover from the automaker. One of its most prominent opponents is already having wild success. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, like its namesake, is proving to be popular among EV buyers. Kia just announced the 2022 Kia EV6 crossover’s EPA estimated all-electric driving range, and it crushes the Mustang Mach-E.
CARS
Inverse

It’s official: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now the EV to buy

The GT label has adorned the faster, performance-oriented version of the Ford Mustang sports car since 1965. Back then, the Mustang GT included a V8 engine, disc brakes, and an upgraded instrument panel, among other things. Steve McQueen drove a 1968 GT in Bullitt, a car that sold at auction for $3.7 million.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Not Approved For Towing, But Hitch Is Available

One of the biggest knocks against electric vehicles is that they “can’t tow,” which isn’t entirely true. Many EVs are capable of towing, but those vehicles also lose a significant amount of range while towing. Regardless, while some of its competitors are available with tow packages, it seems that the Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t approved for such activities, even a hitch is available to purchase. Ford Authority stumbled across this interesting fact while spending the week with a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Don’t Use Your Ford Mustang Mach-E for Towing

We’re providing you with an odd yet fair warning, don’t use your Ford Mustang Mach-E for towing. Both the 2021 and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models haven’t been rated for towing despite being available with a tow hitch. The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t rated for towing.
BUYING CARS
Entrepreneur

Ford Has Successfully Reinvented Itself As An Electric Vehicle Maker

With the share price of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) slipping from its recent 52-week high, now is an excellent opportunity to buy stock in the legendary American automaker. In early November, F stock closed above $20 for the first time since 2001. As recently as April 2020, Ford’s share price was trading below $5, putting it in penny stock territory. The automaker’s stock began 2021 trading at $8.52 per share. Since then, it has rallied 129% to now trade at $20.27, which is 6% below its 52-week high of $21.49 reached on Dec. 10.
ECONOMY
AutoGuide.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Review: Quicker, Yet Compromised

CAN fuel economy (Le/100KM): 2.7/3.1/2.9. Range: 260 miles (418 km) Starting Price (USD): $63,095 (non-PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $73,530 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $84,990 (PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $89,680 (inc. dest.) Heck, we liked it so much we crowned it our 2021 Electric Vehicle of...
CARS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy