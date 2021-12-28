Check out these homes for sale in Twentynine Palms now

(Twentynine Palms, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Twentynine Palms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5023 Sunburst Street, Joshua Tree, 92252 2 Beds 1 Bath | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with an additional bonus rooms is nestled on 5 acres in Old Town Joshua Tree! Entering the home, you'll find yourself in an open and airy main living space with tile floors and plenty of room to spread out in. You'll be pleased to note the various updates that have been made, including a new swamp cooler and ceiling fan to help keep you cool. The kitchen enjoys brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, lots of brand new warm wooden cabinetry for storage and beautiful new granite counter tops. The spacious bedroom has a nice large window letting in lots of natural light, as well as a walk-in closet for storage and its own wall a/c unit for climate control. From the living room, French doors lead you into one of the inviting bonus rooms, which could serve as an office, an extra bedroom, or anything else you can imagine. A second bonus room nearby features a closet and its own a/c for climate control and would make a natural choice for an extra bedroom as well. You'll love knowing that the bathroom has been recently updated with a new vanity, new toilet, and new tub/shower combo with glass doors. Moving on to the outdoor living space, 2.5 acres of the land is fenced, with another 2.5 acres of unfenced land ensuring your serenity. The detached 2 car garage has laundry hookups, a utility sink and appears to have plumbing for a toilet and plenty of extra room for storage. Lots of mature citrus and other fruit trees, grape vines, a storage shed and a shade structure are found in the backyard, and there's plenty more space to create your perfect outdoor oasis. Despite all this space and privacy, you're still only minutes from all the amenities available in the town of Joshua Tree, and only 10 minutes to the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park - WOW! Call for a showing now!

7526 Robin Road, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 3 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Two homes on two FIVE ACRE LOTS! Your chance to make something truly spectacular! Home needs some TLC, but this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features 1284 sq feet of living space in the main home, and neighboring recreational cabin features 480 square feet of space. Both properties share a well. Property sold completely as is. Don't wait, call Madelaine LaVoie 760-401-3374

5746 Halsey Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Single Story in Downtown 29 Palms With Large Lot.

6216 Morningside Road, Joshua Tree, 92252 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful home near Downtown Joshua Tree. Enjoy the restaurants, shops, art studios, coffee shops and the ever so popular JT Saloon! Joshua Tree National Park is only a few short miles from this home. JT has become one of the most desirable places to live and visit. The views from this 2 bedroom 1 bath home are spectacular! Whether you’re sitting in your living room or out under the quite night sky, you'll enjoy the breathtaking views of the city lights. The land this home sits on is flat and elevated, so your view is unimaginable. There is plenty of room for RV parking and storage for extra vehicles. There is an extended 1 car garage too.

