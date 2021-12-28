ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

These houses are for sale in Salinas

 1 day ago

(SALINAS, CA) Looking for a house in Salinas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Salinas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG8Op_0dXYr3Qo00

230 Sycamore Rd, Salinas, 93905

2 Beds 1 Bath | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 1947

230 Sycamore is a quaint little bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on a massive 7200 sqare foot lot. Bring your Tools this starter is ready for your updating skills! Nice sized rooms. Large lot in a nice east Salinas location. Big living room. There is plenty of potential. This starter home is ready for you to put your touches on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2OoV_0dXYr3Qo00

372 Monroe St, Monterey, 93940

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,367,085 | Single Family Residence | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Attention Investors! You are going to love this classic Monterey craftsman cottage that has three rental units. Located on Spaghetti Hill, just above downtown Monterey, this cottage exudes charm and has great curb appeal. The front unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a spacious kitchen. It features high ceilings, plaster walls, and detailed wood finishes on the walls, door frames and windows. It even has a peek of the bay! The attached second unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with an open kitchen/living room. The 3rd unit is detached and has 1 bed, 1 bath, a spacious living area and modest kitchen. The property includes a 1500+ sf basement with an additional bath plus an oversized 1 car garage. It is near Del Monte Beach, Cannery Row, the DLI and MIIS. Move it to your short list!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTsNS_0dXYr3Qo00

3070 Vaughan Ave, Marina, 93933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome home! This Beautifully updated home greets you with newly installed vinyl plank laminate flooring, paint, newer roof, plumbing, a gorgeous full master bath and much much more! Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a 7500 sf lot and ready for you to entertain!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyVyA_0dXYr3Qo00

6790 Langley Canyon Rd, Salinas, 93907

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction ! This Amazing property is currently under construction. 4 bedroom 3 full baths approximately 2650 square feet on over 2.5 acres . Private driveway and tucked away for privacy . Looking for usable land with so many different options . If your looking for horse Property here it is or extra space for you to be creative , so many options for you to choose . The interior will be completed with custom cabinetry , crown molding and lighting, 10 foot ceilings , 9 foot entry doors , oversized windows , Chefs kitchen 8 foot Island with bar seating , 6 foot walk in Pantry with built in storage , indoor mud room /laundry room with full bathroom , built in gas fireplace , Bookshelves , Entertainment / Tv connections , on demand water heater , garage will have a 8 foot garage door and oversized to fit a boat or larger vehicle . The extra details on this property go on . You still have time to choose your colors . ACTIVE Construction site do not enter with out appointment .

