Homes for sale in Picayune: New listings

132 Setter Lane, Pearl River, 70452 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,180 Square Feet | Built in 2002

MUST SEE IN A GATED COMMUNITY, WITH ROOF LESS THAN 1 YR OLD! House has 4 Bedroom/3 baths, 2 car garage, and sits on an acre lot in a preferred flood zone! House features an updated kitchen, granite, stainless appliances open floor plan, NEW gutters installed, and detached guest house for additional optional living quarters or game room! All of the qualities in a home for entertaining or relaxing! Schedule your showing today to see all this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact ROBERT A DOWELL, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY PROFESSIONALS at 985-649-6333

0 Hampton Road, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home 1466 total square foot home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Spacious bedroom and more. Call today for the specs on this house. Can possibly be finished by March 2022...

For open house information, contact Antha Mitchell, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

36 Pointer Tr, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan w/ a large master and spa like master bath! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Floor plan is the same but some colors, features and finishes may differ. Topography in photos have been edited.

For open house information, contact Joe Edenfield, Stars and Stripes Realty at 228-219-7653

46 Tresch Rd, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful remolded home on 9.5 Acres. 3800sq heated/cooled, 4200sq under beam. Open floor plan and large spacious rooms. New custom cabinets, double insulated windows, Geo Thermal heating and cooling system. Propane fire place in living room, wood burning fireplace in master. 5 Miles from the interstate down HWY 43. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, and fitness centers. Less than a 25 minute commute to Slidell!

For open house information, contact Brittany Cassaday, 1 Percent Lists Realty Professionals LLC at 985-259-6811