Zoom (ZM) Buys Liminal Assets, Improves Virtual Event Abilities

By Zacks Equity Research
 1 day ago

Zoom Video Communications ZM recently announced the acquisition of assets from Liminal — a start-up offering an event production solution.
The acquisition will help Zoom create higher-quality event productions than its average Zoom meetings.
During the pandemic, Liminal focused on building better solutions for Zoom to bridge the gap between a virtual meeting and an in-person event. It concentrated on enhancing Zoom’s software development kit and developed apps like ZoomISO and ZoomOSC.
ZoomISO generates video outputs of the participants in a Zoom meeting, which can be exported to media servers or other production formats, including high definition.
ZoomOSC helps users effortlessly send a command from a third-party application or software to Zoom.
The acquisition of these assets will help Zoom to prepare for the post-pandemic era, as the demand for solutions supporting hybrid work environment is expected to increase.

Acquisitions and Partnerships Expand Portfolio

Acquisitions and strategic partnerships have been key catalysts for Zoom.
Zoom announced the acquisition of Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions - Kites GmbH (Kites) in June 2021. Kites is a Germany-based start-up, which focuses on developing real-time Machine Translation (MT) solutions.
The MT solutions from the acquisition, which will provide multi-language translation capabilities in the Zoom platform, are expected to improve meeting productivity and efficiency for Zoom users.
Zoom also collaborated with VMWare VMW to enable a more secure and improved collaboration experience for hybrid-work environments.
The partnership allows interoperability between the Zoom collaboration platform and VMWare’s Anywhere Workspace. This tie-up will improve utility, application, security and network performance.
Zoom and VMWare will create more resilient organizations by helping them improve user experience, security and visibility.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Investments in R&D to Drive Top-Line Growth

Zoom gained excellent traction with the emergence of remote work and online learning during the pandemic. Easy deployment, convenience, hassle-free management and solid scalability made Zoom’s software popular among users.
The company has been working relentlessly to eliminate the privacy and security loopholes and launched more features and solutions to expand its clientele.
The company is investing massively in research and development. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, Zoom reported research and development expenses of $96.7 million, up 131.3% year over year.
Zoom also announced a new $100-million venture fund — Zoom Apps Fund — to usher in innovation in the Zoom Apps ecosystem. The Zoom Apps Fund will invest in developer partners with early market traction and viable products, enhancing Zoom’s user experience and improving productivity.
Earlier this year, Zoom announced the launch of Zoom Events — an all-in-one platform —  which can produce interactive and engaging virtual experiences. This comprehensive solution enables event organizers to produce ticketed live events for an audience of any size.


Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider


Currently, Zoom holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Computer & Technology are Arrow Electronics ARW and Advanced Micro Devices AMD , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
Arrow’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share, up 14.8% in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share in the past 60 days.
Arrow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 38% year to date.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised up by 10.3% to 75 cents per share in the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last seven days.
Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 68.3% year to date.


Motley Fool

Asana Is a Growth Machine

Asana is still growing revenue by nearly 100% each quarter, and looks like it's just getting started. With the stock down nearly 50% in the last few months, this could be an opportunity for investors. As long as Asana keeps growing, even today's steep price could be a steal. Asana's...
smarteranalyst.com

Zoom Acquires Event Solution Assets from Liminal

With the increasing number of virtual events due to the persistence of the pandemic, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), a videoconferencing company, has acquired event solutions assets from Liminal, an event production startup, to cater to the industry needs. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
Benzinga

Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) recently acquired certain assets from Liminal. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK. Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will join Zoom. Liminal’s...
pymnts

Zoom Snaps up Luminal’s Assets to Advance Virtual Events

Video-conferencing platform Zoom is snapping up assets from event production platform Liminal, a startup that was largely developed on Zoom’s software development toolkit (SDK). The announcement came in a company blog post on Tuesday (Dec. 28) which also notes that Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, two of Liminal’s co-founders,...
9to5Mac

Zoom acquires broadcast tools to enhance virtual and hybrid event coverage

During the pandemic, multiple in-person events had to be canceled and rethought for virtual platforms. Even now there are still many virtual and hybrid events being held, and since this is a trend that is here to stay, the popular video conferencing platform Zoom has acquired broadcast tools to enhance the coverage of these hybrid events.
siliconangle.com

Zoom buys Liminal assets to boost its virtual event capabilities

Looking to become the hub for online events, Zoom Video Communications Inc. said today it has acquired key assets from a startup called Liminal that builds add-ons for the Zoom platform. Liminal’s add-ons, known as ZoomOSC and ZoomISO, are used to create professional virtual events and Zoom said it plans...
zoom.us

Zoom Recognized By Frost & Sullivan for Innovative Virtual Events Solutions

Zoom is proud to accept the 2021 Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Leadership Award from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Zoom for innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs, including virtual and hybrid events. Criteria for the award included evaluation...
Seeking Alpha

Zoom Video Communications: Zoom In To This Buying Opportunity

Zoom is no longer a hypergrowth stock but is still a profitable business that can grow its earnings at 10-13% annually. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Long James as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Entrepreneur

Zebra (ZBRA) Surges 4.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shares rallied 4.1% in the last trading session to close at $606.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. Zebra’s...
