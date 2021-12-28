ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

House hunt Evansville: See what’s on the market now

Evansville Today
 1 day ago

(Evansville, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Evansville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2613 Cass Avenue, Evansville, 47714

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 833 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Package of 12 properties to be sold together for a price of $750,000. Properties included: 924 Governor St MLS #202147251, 1113 Adams Ave MLS #202147252, 830 Jackson Ave MLS #202147253, 963 Independence MLS #202147254, 909 Independence MLS #202147255, 820 Independence MLS #202147256, 2303 Frisse Ave MLS #202147257, 2316 Frisse Ave MLS #202147258, 2511 S St. James MLS #202147259, 2517 S St James Blvd MLS #202147260, 2723 S St James MLS #202147261, 2613 Cass Ave MLS #202147262. Properties being sold as-is.

7521 Brinkley Court, Evansville, 47715

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,237 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold

306 Indian Trail, Evansville, 47715

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Spacious Tri-level offering 1874 SF of living space, plus 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2.5 car garage all situated on level .22 acre lot in Harrison Hill. The main level features large living room with laminate hardwood flooring, dining off the kitchen with open breakfast bar area, white cabinets, and kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Three of the 4 bedrooms are located on the upper level, master has double closets, full bath and tiled standing shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms on this level plus updated full bath. Lower level features nice family room space and 4th bedroom as well as a half bath. Level backyard fully fenced and 8 x 10 Storage shed. Seller is offering 1 year home warranty ($504). Great location for shopping, schools and entertainment.

605 Erie Drive, Chandler, 47610

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Build Starting in Heim Ridge Subdivision. A 3 bed 2 bath split bedroom ranch home offering 1505 Square feet of living space. This home will have an open eat in kitchen/dining area and living room combo. There will be a mud room and laundry area at the Garage entrance. Open floor. Right now you can choose some of your desired finishes.

Community Policy