ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Home Prices Increased Below Expectations in October

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Pre-market futures are trying to hold in the green this Tuesday, looking to extend a proper Santa Claus Rally going into the end of 2021. Though end-of-year rallies are more or less expected by market participants, this one caps off an extraordinary year: one that celebrated the end of the pandemic before doing battle with two new major variants of Covid-19, saw a return to normal employment levels with higher wage growth, and also higher inflation metrics to go along with it.

Throughout today’s pre-market, however, we’re seeing these gains dwindle: the Dow, which had been +80 points an hour prior to the open, dropped to +20 and is now slightly in the red; the Nasdaq was +75 points but is now +30 points; and the S&P, which had been +12 points is now +3. The S&P 500 has set new closing highs in the past two sessions (now 69 total new closing highs for 2021). Whichever index you prefer, we’ve seen robust growth year-to-date: the Dow +20%, the Nasdaq +25% and the S&P +30%.

Despite announcing the temporary closure of its stores in New York City, Apple ( AAPL ) continues to make gains this morning, up nearly +40% since the beginning of January and only $2 and change from reaching an incredible market valuation of $3 trillion in its share price. The tech giant is nicely aligned with all present (iPhone) and future (metaverse) technological developments, and is fully excused from taking the precaution of not spreading the Omicron variant through its shops in Manhattan for now.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the month of October (a month in arrears from most economic surveys, but widely considered the most accurate in terms of home pricing) came in slightly below expectations to +19.1%. This is still in the higher range of home prices according to the survey, as we see +19.7% from September, which, when also hit in July marked an all-time high. That said, it’s the third straight month of slowing growth in home prices.

All 20 cities in the larger composite made gains for the month, though 14 of them showed decelerating rates. Leading the pack was Phoenix at +32.3%, followed by Tampa at +28.1% and Miami at +25.7%. Appreciation of home value is far stronger than what we were seeing a year ago, although early 2021 contained plenty of hope the Covid pandemic would soon be over, only to be met with supply constraints, which worked against the boom in home buying. As of October, however, we see this market rebounding, now absorbing these historically high prices.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Pending home sales fall 2.2% in November as rising prices make buyers hesitant

Pending home sales unexpectedly fell in the month of November as homebuyers were hesitant to buy due to higher prices. The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, slipped 2.2% to 122.4 in November on a monthly basis. The latest reading came in short of the 0.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's 7.5% increase. On a year-over-year basis, contract signings slid 2.7%.
REAL ESTATE
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge again as housing market continues to boom

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was […]
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Pending Home Sales Drop in November; Omicron Poses Risk - NAR

(Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell unexpectedly in November as limited housing stock and lofty prices crimped activity, and the explosion of new coronavirus cases from the fast-spreading Omicron variant poses a risk to the housing market headed into 2022, a trade group said on Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Index#Inflation#Stock#Wall Street#Santa Claus Rally#Dow#S P#The S P 30#Apple#Aapl#Iphone#Omicron
TheStreet

Housing Prices Begin To Cool, Falling For The Third Month In October

Housing prices continue to soar, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price 20-city Index jumping 18.4% in the 12 months through October. Still, that represents a decrease from 19.1% in September, and it’s the third straight monthly deceleration. Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Pending Homes Sales Down As Inflation Reshapes The Housing Market's Future

Pending home sales were down in November as homebuyers and sellers respond to the sharp rise of inflation. What Happened: The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, dropped by 2.2.% from October to November, resulting in an index reading of 122.4; an index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. On a year-over-year measurement, signings were down 2.7%.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

October Saw Big Home Price Gains, Reports FHFA

Home prices were way up in October, causing a challenge for buyers. Home prices were up 17.4% in October on an annual basis. They also rose 1.1% from the previous month. It's been a challenging time for home buyers. Low inventory has made finding a home difficult, and high home prices have forced many would-be buyers to put their plans on hold.
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Median home prices reach an all-time high

The median price of homes in the U.S. rose to an all-time high during the week ended Dec. 19, up 15% from the prior-year period to $360,500, according to a new Redfin report. Meanwhile housing inventory continues to drop and has hit another all-time low. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Laredo Morning Times

Rising home prices lead to higher loan limits for 2022

Double-digit home price increases are great news for homeowners who have more equity as 2021 comes to a close. While buyers complain when prices spike, a side impact of higher prices is that they mean the limits for conforming mortgages and for FHA loans will also be higher. Borrowers, therefore, can avoid needing a jumbo loan to buy property.
REAL ESTATE
Bangor Daily News

US home prices surge 18.4 percent in October

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4 percent in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1 percent year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

U.S. home-price growth slowed down ever so slightly in October

The growth in U.S. home prices cooled for a third straight month in October. A measure of home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 18.4%, down from 19.1% in September, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. Prices jumped 32% in Phoenix, according to the index. Tampa, Florida, and Miami...
REAL ESTATE
Mercury News

U.S. home price appreciation chill continued in October

WASHINGTON — The rate of U.S. home appreciation continued its second-half cooling with smaller, double-digit gains. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The annualized gain has thinned for three consecutive months, down from 20% in July — or 92% of the appreciation rate of three months earlier.
REAL ESTATE
The Southern

Watch now: US Home prices surged more than 18% in October

US Home Prices Surged , More Than 18 Percent in October. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index was released on Dec. 28. It revealed an average increase of 18.4 percent in home prices for October this year. Phoenix, AZ, had the steepest increase in home prices, with an uptick of 32.3 percent. Tampa and Miami followed Phoenix with 28.1 and 25.7 percent increases, respectively. . Minneapolis and Chicago experienced the smallest increase with an uptick of 11.5 percent for each city. Economists had been expecting an increase in line with what the S&P data revealed. While analysts believe the increase likely is reflective of hopes for a receding COVID-19 pandemic. they also stated that the reasons behind the significant increase are complex. We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic. , Craig Lazzara, S&P Dow Jones Indices, via CNBC. It is also unclear if these increases are long-term or reflective of a boom in the housing market. More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years.., Craig Lazzara, S&P Dow Jones Indices, via CNBC. ... or reflects a more permanent secular change, Craig Lazzara, S&P Dow Jones Indices, via CNBC. Mortgage rates continue to slide downward, . perhaps as a reflection of increased uncertainty over Omicron and other COVID-19 variants.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Home price growth in New England states slow to a crawl in October

Home prices have continued to rise quickly throughout the U.S., but price growth halted in October in the Northeast, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index. Home prices fell in the New England states in October even as prices continued to charge forward full steam ahead...
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

Home price growth in the US slows for third straight month

Home price growth in the U.S. has slowed for the third straight month. Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 19.1% annual gain in October, down from 19.7% from September. The 20-City Composite posted a 18.4% annual gain, down from 19.1% a month earlier. The 20-City results came in very close to analysts’ expectations of a 18.5% annual gain, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Growth of Single-Family Home Prices ‘Decelerate’ in October

While single-family home prices maintained their upward momentum in October, the rate has continued to decelerate, according to the most recent S&P CoreLogic/Case-Shiller Indices. The organization reported that home prices climbed 19.1% in October, down from 19.7% the prior month. All 20 cities saw a similar slowdown in price increases,...
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Home prices are still climbing, just not as fast as they have been

​The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday was up just over 19% for October compared to the same time a year ago. It’s more evidence of just how overheated the housing market is in most of the country. The bad news is that housing prices...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Pending home sales slide as buyers grow more cautious about high prices

The number of home buyers who signed a contract to purchase a home in November declined, as high home prices give buyers pause. Pending home sales decreased 2.2% in November compared with October, the National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.8% increase for pending home sales in November.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy