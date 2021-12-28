Check out these houses for sale in Oceanside

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oceanside area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Oceanside listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRe4b_0dXYqvXE00

901 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, 92078

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 2005

With a few cosmetic upgrades this could be your dream come true. This open concept home features a fireplace in the family room, a loft area with a built in desk, an upstairs laundry room, and a fenced in yard. Available for overbid.

For open house information, contact Christine Golemb, Coldwell Banker West at 619-325-4100

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210031581)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2ouk_0dXYqvXE00

2273 Valley Rd, Oceanside, 92056

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Stunning home with incredible attention to detail. This Henie Hills property is situated in one of the most desirable locations in the Oceanside community. Backing onto the 9th hole of the El Camino Country Club, take in the stunning golf course backdrop from the deck located off of the master bedroom. 4 generously appointed bedrooms, 3 are upstairs and one is downstairs that built into permitted games-room finished off like an ADU. The room comes finished with one bedroom, in-suite laundry, full bathroom, complete kitchen and tall ceilings. There is also a separate entrance. This home is full of built in’s, privacy, beautiful yard and the home has been meticulously maintained. Must be seen to be truly appreciated.

For open house information, contact Steven Wener, eXp Realty of California Inc at 619-618-7997

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210026374)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTlAD_0dXYqvXE00

885 Parsley Way, Oceanside, 92057

2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful detached home located on the golf course in Oceana. BRAND NEW KITCHEN - NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOP, NEW APPLIANCES. This move-in ready single-story home is located in a 55+ Oceanside community. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 1,292 sq ft of living space. The open floor plan allows for ample amounts of natural light to flood the property. All new flooring is found throughout; the kitchen features new cabinets, a quartz countertop and brand-new SS appliances; and the two car garage features plenty of storage. Outback boasts beautiful views of the golf course! Just a short walk to the clubhouse and pool. Low monthly HOA fees that include water, trash, sewer, landscaping and basic cable.

For open house information, contact Adam Rutz-Rivera, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210032066)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ddf9t_0dXYqvXE00

2192 Ipanema Lane, Vista, 92084

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Incredible valued home in Vista, CA, price ranging from $1,399,000-$1,499,000. This Tuscany styled luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3980 sq ft custom built home offers a stunning presentation from every angle. Starting with a beautifully, fully landscaped front yard decorated with palm trees, a lush green lawn and a grand stair-cased front pathway which captures the impressive fountain and entryway. The oversized front door opens to soaring ceilings, expansive windows with custom floor to ceiling draperies, crystal chandeliers, an elegant and spacious dining room embellished with custom shutters and upgraded marble tile floors. The open living room gives a sense of elegance as the room is flooded with beautiful natural light and gorgeous marble flooring. The kitchen and family room provide an open living space that leads to the massive backyard perfect for entertaining! The backyard offers a balcony spacious enough to fit an abundance of backyard furniture, tables, etc. attached to an incredible and large grass lawn. The spacious and stunning kitchen has hardwood flooring, a large curved island with bar seating and an arched stove providing a unique architectural design. Included is a Stainless Steel refrigerator, double oven, built-in microwave, recessed lighting, roomy dining and energy efficient sliding glass door. The family room features beautiful, luxuriant white carpet, gas fireplace and huge, energy efficient windows. The main floor also holds the spacious master suite with view of lush backyard, a large master bath, his and hers vanities, and his and hers walk-in closets, soaking tub, walk-in shower and huge storage closet in the bedroom. The office is conveniently located near the front door and may be used as a 5th bedroom if needed. The laundry room includes lots of storage, counter space, sink and refrigerator. The impressive staircase leads to a large extra family room with a view of the backyard, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a junior en-suite with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. There is also a jack and jill located between 2 other bedrooms and each bedroom has its own private vanity sink. The .56 acre private property provides a massive, flat ready to build pool yard that is already landscaped.

For open house information, contact Louie Ortiz, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NDP2113382)

