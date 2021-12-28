ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shave Strokes off Your Golf Handicap with This Fun Putting Game

By Entrepreneur Store
 1 day ago

Many entrepreneurs have found over time that business really does get done on the links. But it's a lot harder to negotiate a deal when you're shooting a double bogie every hole. There are plenty of ways to hone your long game this winter, but it's the short game where you'll start to make meaningful improvements to your handicap.

With the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game , you can practice your putting anytime, anywhere, while enjoying a fun, competitive way to shave strokes off your short game. Right now, it's available for $20 off at $169.99 when you use promo code PUTTER10 at checkout.

PutterBall has earned 4.8 stars on Amazon and rave reviews from Golf Digest, GOLF Magazine, and more leading publications. A combination of golf and beer pong, PutterBall is designed to be a blast for veteran golfers and complete beginners alike. Whether you're really trying to practice by aiming at one of the six holes or you're just having fun at a barbecue with a competitive round of putting, PutterBall provides hours of fun.

Since it's lightweight and portable, you can set it up in the backyard, in your house, or even take it to the tailgate and lay it out in the parking lot. It's great for all types of events, just so long as you're looking to have a good time. And entrepreneurs can't forget to have a good time every once in a while.

PutterBall comes with everything you need to play right out of the package. Well, except the friends and a few cold ones. Either way, you can take advantage of a limited-time deal on the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game today. Right now, it's available for just $169.99 (reg. $189.99) when you use promo code PUTTER10 at checkout. But it won't last long so make sure you jump on this deal now.

Prices are subject to change.

