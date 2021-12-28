Top homes for sale in Erie

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

 1 day ago

(Erie, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Erie. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

538 1/2 W 3Rd Street, Erie, 16507

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1921

This listing includes 3 lots all connected side-by-side, giving it a spacious yard! Located just walking distance from the bay-view bluffs, close to all downtown amenities. Updated flooring and interior paint, throughout. Features a sunporch and tons of character, full basement, off-street parking & new hot water tank. Currently rented to section 8 for $755/mo. Tenant could stay or go & rent could be higher. Keep in mind with the additional buildable lots you could add a garage or another unit.

5022 Hamot Street, Mckean, 16426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Vinyl-sided ranch close to General McLane schools on a quiet, dead-end street set on a deep, private lot framed by trees. Features hardwood floors, 2 updated baths, neutral décor, high efficiency Lennox furnace and Trane AC, large garage, breezeway and newer cement driveway with extra parking, newer metal roof, utility commode, sink & shower in basement with waterproofing. So affordable & available immediately!

202 Bay Mist Drive, Erie, 16505

6 Beds 8 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,953 Square Feet | Built in 1989

2.5 ACRE WATERFRONT PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LAKE ERIE. GAS WELL ON THE PROPERTY SUPPLIES HEAT FOR THE HOUSE AND POOL. ALL SHOWINGS WILL CONTINIUE THROUGH FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26,2021 WITH CONTRACTS PRESENTED NOVEMBER 27, 2021.

6211 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, 16421

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Great opportunity to put your skills to work! This 2 bedroom Harborcreek ranch is ready for some TLC. 1/2 Acre lot. Larger than it looks.

