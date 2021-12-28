House hunting? Check these Eugene townhomes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(EUGENE, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Eugene’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qUIo_0dXYqst300

235 Foxtail Dr, Eugene, 97405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Townhouse | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Contemporary updated townhome that is next to a forested area with trails. Filtered views of the city, sunrise & sunset. Kitchen offers new quartz counter tops & all new appliances. Vaulted ceilings, new floors, trim & fixtures throughout. Both bathrooms remodeled. All walls & ceilings have been retextured & painted. Cozy fireplace. Common pool & fitness center. Only 15 minutes to the University of Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSuAI_0dXYqst300

1947 W 17Th Ave A, Eugene, 97402

2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Great Condo with swimming pool onsite! Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Unit comes with appliances onsite refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Unit has washer/dryer hookups installed and laundry on site. HOA includes water, sewer, garbage, 1 parking space, and pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zsJ8_0dXYqst300

275 Foxtail Dr, Eugene, 97405

2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Townhouse | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Tastefully updated townhome nestled in the south hills. Light and bright with wall of windows and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Fireplace. Indoor outdoor living with private deck in front plus a cozy deck off the family room. 2 car garage. Amazing storage under the house. New roof! Beautiful inside and out! Hiking trails at the end of Foxtail. Perfect for you and your pup! Don't miss this move in ready home.

