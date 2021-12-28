Condo-hunt Port St Lucie: See what’s on the market now

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Port St Lucie condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

4490 Ne Sandpebble Trace, Stuart, 34996 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautifully maintained 4th floor riverfront paradise at Sandpebble! This lovely condominium features complete accordion shutters, a white kitchen with granite counters, newer AC, carpet, crown molding and fresh paint, updated vanities in bathrooms and an incomparable view of the Intracoastal from the screened and spacious balcony. Don't miss out on one of Hutchinson Island's most sought after communities offering 5 pools, private beach crossover, tennis/pickle ball, boat slips for rent (based on availability), kayak storage and a social atmosphere in the perfect location. This desirable turnkey condo can be rented out immediately with a 60-day minimum, up to 4 times per year. One pet less than 20 lbs is permitted for owners.

For open house information, contact Valerie Barcik, Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty at 888-534-1116

115 Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982 1 Bed 1 Bath | $93,900 | Condominium | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is an interior unit that has just been completely renovated. Tile floors are being installed. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Tile floors throughout with granite countertop in Kitchen and Bath. Screened porch. Cable, internet, water and sewer included in maintenance fee. High Point Community is a 55 plus beautifully landscaped gated community located on US 1 in Fort Pierce, Florida. There are 264 residences with four apartments in each building. Along with the condos, there is a tennis court, shuffleboard court, bocci courts, heated pool and clubhouse. Small lake is available for catch and release fishing.

For open house information, contact Amanda Kelly, Keller Williams Realty of PSL at 772-236-5700

1900 S Kanner Highway, Stuart, 34994 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1968

2bedroom, 2 bath condo on first floor with tile floors through out the unit. Pool and clubhouse across the parking lot. Back patio looks out to bushes for privacy.

For open house information, contact Amanda Kelly, Keller Williams Realty of PSL at 772-236-5700

1781 S Dovetail Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful waterfront condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached garage. Extensive upgrades: Crown Molding , Plantation Shutters, Ceramic Tile, walnut wide plank flooring, granite counters, faucets, vessel sink, vanity lights mirrors, electric blind, ceiling fans, refrigerator in garage, air conditioner and newer hot water heater. Kitchen updates include: stainless appliances, double oven, Maytag microwave, pendant lighting, and bar stools matching dining table, chandelier, granite composite sinks in coffee bar and double sink in kitchen, all faucets upgraded, and sliders in kitchen cabinet. Home comes furnished for additional fee: all furniture purchased from Ashley Furniture includes king size canopy bed in the master, chest of drawers and a electric fireplace, queen size bed , and electric power recliner. Additional features include privacy shutters in lanai. exterior hurricane shutters, tiled front porch, upgraded pendant light, and door hardware. Short drive to beaches!!

For open house information, contact Nicole Nastasia, RE/MAX of Stuart - Palm City at 772-220-1116