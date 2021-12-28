House-hunt Huntsville: What’s on the market

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Looking for a house in Huntsville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

227 Arcadian Way, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,787 Square Feet | Built in None

If front porches are your love language, then the Bennett is serving up a double portion for you. This two-story stunner boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room to boot! The wrap front porch on the front of the home is a striking entrance to this warm home. Entering the great room, you'll immediately admire the large, open combined living space complete with a fireplace and breakfast bar leading into the kitchen. Speaking of kitchen, this one is full to the brim with plenty of cabinets and tons of countertop space. A pantry is not the only storage space downstairs there is also an under-the-stairs storage closet and a walk-through laundry area that leads into a giant master walk-in closet. The master suite also includes a freestanding tub, roomy shower, double vanity, and double doors off the master bedroom that open onto you guessed it another porch. This side porch also provides access to the kitchen and the two-car garage. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large bonus room that opens onto the second floor's front porch.

357 Mose Chapel Road, Madison, 35758 4 Beds 6 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,445 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Wells Estates, a boutique micro-community, located in the City of Madison. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, YMCA, bike/walking trails, and award-winning schools. Here's your opportunity to own one of 6 hand-curated custom builds by Rachel Brown Homes! The "Harrison," where luxury and functionality meet, is a near-move-in-ready home with no expenses spared. Purposeful design and Rachel Brown ingenuity show up everywhere in this 4 bd, 6ba, 3 car garage w/main level owner's suite floor plan, as well as a bonus room and a media room on the second story. Main features include a large covered rear porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, tile in wet areas, a designer kitchen featuring quartz countertops, custom cabinetry with luxury handle package, full GE Café matte white appliance package to include French Door Refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop range, double oven, luxe lighting package throughout, Rinnai tankless water heater, spacious laundry room with custom cabinetry and more.

127 Bienville Street, Madison, 35758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $853,299 | Single Family Residence | 3,137 Square Feet | Built in None

The Windemere floor plan is certainly not mere with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This floor plan is complete with 10 foot ceilings encompassing the entire first floor and 9 foot ceilings throughout the rest of the house. This elegant plan provides 3 covered patios, a 2-story family room, and an open kitchen. The kitchen seamlessly flows into one of the outdoor, covered patios which makes this plan great for entertaining guests. The first floor master bedroom offers detailed accent ceilings complete with his and her vanities and a soaking tub in the bathroom. The 3 car garage allows plenty of space for all vehicles. The dining room at the front of the house is a great space to gather the whole family. The 2nd floor is complete with 3 bedrooms, a sitting area, and a loft. The Windemere offers unique spaces throughout the whole house for any activity. This floor plan is stunning while practical and the perfect fit for all members of the family.

154 Slade Thomas Drive, Meridianville, 35759 3 Beds 3 Baths | $361,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in None

With its charming, full-brick exterior, its no wonder why The Rockfords our best-selling floor plan! A wall of windows floods the family room with natural light, and the kitchen invites you to cook welcoming you with an oversized island, stainless-steel appliances and a large corner pantry. The isolated Master Suite features plenty of room and a massive walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Rockfords flexible floor plan: Add a bonus room or replace the home office with a fourth bedroom. Its your choice. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

