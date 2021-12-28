Take a look at these Chattanooga condominiums on the market now

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Chattanooga’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Chattanooga, pulled from our classifieds:

151 Woodland Ave, Chattanooga, 37405 2 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to BridgeTender CITY HOMES in the heart of Chattanooga's Northshore District! Designed by RiverStreet Architecture, you can enjoy true urban living without sacrificing space, quality or features! Amazing views of downtown Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain and North Chatt toward Hill City and Signal Mountain + two car garages with lower level storage + a private, outdoor terrace for entertaining! Well-designed and executed, the floor plan of each city home has been thoughtfully constructed with noise-quietening benefits, firewalls and upgraded finishes like real hardwoods; extensive cabinetry; quartz countertops with waterfall edges and backsplash; wrought iron and cable railings; open riser stairs; real wood closet shelving; and ample storage! 151 Woodland Ave features premium city views and mountain views + additional windows as an end unit. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus an upper level flex room that measures the entire footprint of the unit - which easily functions with dual uses (media room and office). This upper level is impressive and includes a beverage center with ice maker, beverage cooler and sink because just steps away is your private, outdoor terrace for entertaining. On the main level (street level) is your living/kitchen area with a butler's/entertaining bar with wine fridge. In the kitchen - GE appliances include a smooth-top range with double convection oven, stainless exhaust hood and dishwasher. A microwave and refrigerator can be included before closing. The stylish kitchen has ample cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless apron sink, commercial faucet, under-cabinet lighting and soft-close drawers. The second level are your private bedrooms, baths and well-appointed laundry. The Owner's Suite easily accommodates a King bed and has a walk-in closet and private bath. The Guest Bedroom has a walk-in closet and accommodates a Queen bed. The lower level features a two car garage with insulated garage door and owner's entry area perfectly sized to create a dropzone/mudroom with bike storage AND there is an adjacent utility/storage area with utility sink for more storage of recreational gear or seasonal items. BridgeTender City Homes are well-constructed with commercial grade storefront windows and a low maintenance exterior of brick, and fiber cement designed to look like wood. All exterior components are maintained by the HOA and trash removal is included just outside the garage door. Don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of this Northshore property that combines efficiency, modern amenities, luxury finishes, premium location and amazing city and mountain views! With a walk score of 81, you are a short distance from Coolidge Park, Walnut Street Bridge, Renaissance Park, Stringer's Ridge Park, Publix, Taco Mamacitas, Good Dog, Stone Cup Coffee and much more! Visit our website to learn more!

4346 Lakeshore Ln, Chattanooga, 37415 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Now is your chance to have one of the best LAKEFRONT PROPERTIES in Chattanooga. Condo living right on the POINT at HarborPoint Villas at Lakeshore!! With beautiful expansive views of the water, you will have year round pleasure from dawn to dusk. Enjoy the sunrise and the gorgeous sunsets from your own living room. Lakeshore is one of the most sought after lakefront communities and this condo location is PRIME!! For your boating enjoyment, a private uncovered slip, #27 is included with this property. It is maintained for an annual fee of $407.00. Elevator is provided for easy access. Convenient storage closet on porch. New carpet in master and guest bedrooms. New flooring in foyer. Call today for appt to view. Call Showing Time today to set up your appointment. Easy access with Supra on front door. Appt required. All information is deemed correct but Buyer to verify.

900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, 37405 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1975

**A2 is an all one level, ground level unit featuring 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with no w/d connections. Tenant-occupied.** Nestled at the base of Signal Mountain, this is no-fuss condo living at its best! You'll be pleased with the abundance of green space and trees that dot the grounds and you'll love the fact that it's all taken care of for you! There is a fenced area for the pups to play in and a large playground for the kids. You can also take advantage of the exercise room, basketball court, clubhouse and sparkling pool that is all included for residents to enjoy. The HOA bundles your water, sewer, trash service, pest control and outside maintenance, so this is truly worry-free living. And the convenient location to downtown makes it a great choice for both professionals and UTC students alike!

191 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, 37402 2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Condominium | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to luxury! This condominium offer incredible views of the Tennessee River, Tennessee Aquarium and the Walnut St walking bridge. Just an elevator ride to Henin's Steak House or Cold Stone Creamery and a quick walk to 10 or more restaurants this home is SO close to everything. Sit on one of your two balconies to enjoy the view over coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. This end unit provides more windows and natural light than you can imagine while maintaining the privacy you would expect. As the weather gets cool enjoy the same incredible view from your living room while sitting by the fireplace. Come see this rare gem!

