Owning a home in Gainesville is within reach with one of these condos

1810 Nw 23 Boulevard 201, Gainesville, 32605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unit located in Creeks Edge. Oversized rooms with tons of closet space. Kitchen overlooks the living room with a screened in Balcony and storage room. Conveniently located close to UF, Shands. One block away is Winn Dixie Taco Bell WaWa gas station Pizza Hut and more. Association covers exterior maintenance, building insurance as well as amenities. Which include a pool, club house, gym, sauna, tennis court and BBQ area. The building is walking distance from the pool and the creek. Has three bus stops to UF.Call today to make an appointment!

1620 Sw 16Th Street, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Location! Location! Location! Rare! Hard to find! Walk to UF Veterinary School, Shands, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and the University of Florida from this spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Somerset Village condo on the ground-floor. This is an end-unit in a small community of professionals and serious students. There is a pool and a screened porch too! Close to shopping and restaurants.

900 Sw 62Nd Boulevard, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo near shopping, I-75, and the University of Florida. Two-story floor plan with first floor featuring a living room with vaulted ceilings. Off of the living room is a patio with laundry closet. Upstairs includes a loft style bedroom with bathroom and additional bonus room that can be used as an office, nursery, or huge walk-in closet! Seller to give a $4,000 flooring credit to a buyer with an acceptable offer. Community features a pool, tennis courts, and located on bus routes to UF and Santa Fe. Priced to sell!

2811 Sw Archer Road, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Condominium | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1985

FANTASTIC 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2ND STORY UNIT IN THE VERY DESIREABLE AND AFFORDABLE BRANDYWINE CONDOMINIUMS. THIS UNIT FEATURES A BRAND NEW A/C UNIT AND BRAND NEW MASTER BATHROOM TOTALLY RENOVATED AND IS SUPER CLEAN, UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY. THE COMMUNITY HAS A BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA AND CLUBHOUSE, BASKETBALL COURT AND LARGE LAUNDRY FACILITY. THIS LOVELY UNIT HAS A LARGE BALCONY, A NEWER ROOF (2019) AND IS SPACIOUS. THE LOCATION IS INCREDIBLE. IT IS WALKING DISTANCE TO THE UF GYM, NATURE TRAILS ACROSS THE STREET, BUS STOP RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING, AND THE CAMPUS IS 5 MINUTES AWAY. IT IS AN EXTEMELY QUIET COMMUNITY. FIBER OPTIC INTERNET, WATER AND GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN THE LOW HOA FEE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY.

