ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

House hunting? Check these Greenville townhomes

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 1 day ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) These Greenville townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Da2H_0dXYqjBk00

21 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $251,000 | Townhouse | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0330)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7XxR_0dXYqjBk00

102 Sweet Almond Court, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,644 | Townhouse | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome home to a maintenance free living at Suber Branch, conveniently located to Riverside schools, shopping, dining, airport, hospitals and more! This is an end unit with more windows on the side allowing more natural light to come through. Open floor plan with a large granite island and covered porch you can use all year round. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with granite vanities are carried upstairs in the master and secondary bathroom upstairs. Two car garage with garage door openers included. Your home is prewired with a smart home system where you can control different features such as the speakers in the kitchen, garage door, and much more! We currently are offering limited incentives for first homes under contract.

For open house information, contact TRICIA BRADBURY, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE (HAMET) at 864-250-2850

Copyright © 2021 Spartanburg Association of REALTORS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SPTBGMLSSC-285673)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGmBL_0dXYqjBk00

303 Yellow Fox Road, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-T242)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKV8f_0dXYqjBk00

202 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $251,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0212)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greer, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
Greenville, SC
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Townhomes#Urban Living#Home#Restaurants#Sc#Pickleball
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
320
Followers
604
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy