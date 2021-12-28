House hunting? Check these Greenville townhomes

(GREENVILLE, SC) These Greenville townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

21 Planters Place, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $251,000 | Townhouse | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

102 Sweet Almond Court, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $257,644 | Townhouse | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome home to a maintenance free living at Suber Branch, conveniently located to Riverside schools, shopping, dining, airport, hospitals and more! This is an end unit with more windows on the side allowing more natural light to come through. Open floor plan with a large granite island and covered porch you can use all year round. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with granite vanities are carried upstairs in the master and secondary bathroom upstairs. Two car garage with garage door openers included. Your home is prewired with a smart home system where you can control different features such as the speakers in the kitchen, garage door, and much more! We currently are offering limited incentives for first homes under contract.

For open house information, contact TRICIA BRADBURY, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE (HAMET) at 864-250-2850

303 Yellow Fox Road, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

202 Planters Place, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $251,820 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville