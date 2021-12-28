These houses are for sale in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Looking for a house in Augusta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Augusta listings:

1386 Watsonia Drive, Aiken, 29803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,651 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Don't look past this charming home that sits on .45 acres in the desirable Talatha Gardens neighborhood! The fruit of your Fig, satsuma, apple, & pear trees are off set perfectly with your asparagus garden and blueberry bushes. The large outdoor shed will be perfect to store all of your gardening tools for this beautifully landscaped property. Once inside you will see a well maintained 3 bed 2 bath suited for anyone who loves a quiet spot on close to half an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac. You walk in to a large living room with high ceilings that overlooks your back yard. It flows to an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful 12X24 inch tiled floors. Upgraded LVP flooring in the two guest bedrooms give it the warmth necessary for an inviting guest bedroom or home office. The owners suit features trayed ceilings, plenty of closet space, and an ensuite bathroom complete with double vanity, garden tub with tile backsplash, and a stand alone shower.

For open house information, contact Paul Miles, Concierge Real Estate Services at 803-226-0881

105 Balfour Court, Aiken, 29803 4 Beds 4 Baths | $772,200 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Take advantage of all the perks of a to-be-built, customizable home in Woodside's exclusive Highlands neighborhood, ideally located within walking distance of both The Reserve Club at Woodside and The Village at Woodside. The luxurious Courtyard II plan by Carolina Signature Homes features beautifully crafted living areas opening to a spacious covered Lanai with an outdoor fireplace and a spectacular view of the championship golf course. Its formal dining room and spacious living room with Hitchcock ceiling are perfect for entertaining and opens into a gourmet kitchen. Rich hardwood flooring, granite countertops, crown molding, and a grand staircase add to the charm of this home. This home also includes an additional $10,000 in upgrades at Aiken Design Center. Developer incentives may apply. Possession is upon completion of home construction.Take a virtual tour of the Courtyard model by clicking the link: https://bit.ly/3kAL0Jp

For open house information, contact David Seawell, Woodside Dev Limited Partnership at 803-643-4653

1945 Ellis Street, Augusta, 30904 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,249 Square Feet | Built in 1911

This is a well-kept ranch in the heart of Augusta with a nice large flat lot, which is rare. Sit on the screened front porch for a cup of tea and enjoy the view of the city. This home has 3 large bedrooms and a kitchen complete with a refrigerator and stove. I promise that this home won't disappoint you with its location and affordable price this lovely ranch will be a wonderful investment. This is a great deal and it will not last long in this market!!

For open house information, contact DAVID AVERY, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-SCOTT NIXON at 706-863-8953

1935 Turknett Springs Lane, Augusta, 30904 2 Beds 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Property is in rough condition and needs work but could be repaired. Home is being sold in "as is condition". The property next door at 1933 Turknett Springs Ln is being sold with this property. Two properties will not be sold separately. The property at 1933 Turknett Springs Lane is in very good condition and zoned commercial and has a large shop building with two roll up metal doors, office and bath room. Each of the properties is priced at $27,500 each. When making an offer include both properties in your offer. Previous owner had a auto repair business in the shop.

For open house information, contact LEE GORE, RE/MAX TRUE ADVANTAGE at 706-922-9292