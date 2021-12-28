These condos are for sale in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Providence condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Providence condos have been selected from our classified listings:

353 Chatham Circle, Warwick, 02886 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Condominium | 1,489 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome home to a well maintained condo in desirable Wethersfield Commons. This spacious move-in ready home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful bamboo floors, central air and a new roof. The master bedroom features an ensuite full bathroom. The third bedroom is on the 1st level which could also be used as a family room. Loads of storage space including laundry area. Sewer and water included in condo fee. You also have access to a large in-ground community pool, clubhouse, library, game room and tennis courts. A short walk to the small pond where you can sit and enjoy the view. Close to restaurants, shopping and highway access.

385 Westminster Street, Providence, 02903 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Opportunity knocks at The CONRAD building here in Downtown Providence. Located in the revitalized historic Arts & Theater District - this (1Bed/1Bath) unit offers a bright and spacious layout to provide for a versatile live/work floor plan. The condo features a soaring floor to ceiling height with brand new oversize high efficiency windows throughout, updated Kitchen with tons of cabinet storage, large separate Bedroom that includes double door closets with custom built-in organizing system, laundry in unit, Central A/C and a private Storage Space. The building is professionally managed and showcases impressive period architectural details throughout with recent renovations to a professionally designed Entry Foyer/Lobby as well as common Elevator. Location has you nestled in the heart of "Downcity" Providence - steps away from all the newly developed incoming restaurants and shops. Walk to the local Universities, Train Station, East Side, West Side and the Hospitals / Highway are minutes away. Awesome opportunity and value.

165 Wentworth Avenue, Cranston, 02905 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Lovely sun-filled Edgewood Condo with many original details. Hardwood floors, galley-style kitchen with gas cooking, and a spacious primary bedroom. Condo fee includes cold and hot water, grounds maintenance and snow removal. Two unassigned on-site parking spots available per unit. Close to historic Pawtuxet Village, hospitals, the iconic Roger Williams Park is a short walk, and a quick ride to downtown Providence. The association accepts one cat or bird, dogs are not allowed.

196 Old River Rd Road, Lincoln, 02865 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Why Rent When You Can Own! 3 Bedroom, End Unit At KIRKBRAE GLEN With Many Updates! One & A Half Baths Was Renovated To A Larger, Updated Full Bath. Kitchen With QUARTZ Countertops And BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Newer Heat And AC. Hardwood Floors. Lots Of Natural Light & A SCREENED IN PORCH To Enjoy The Outdoors. Included In HOA Is Access To A Club House, In-Ground Pool & Tennis Courts. There Is A 35% Lower Tax Rate/Homestead Exemption If It's Owner Occupied Which Is Not Reflected In The Taxes. Close To Shopping, Golf & Highway Access.

