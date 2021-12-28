Take a look at these homes on the Santa Rosa market now

(Santa Rosa, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Rosa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3588 Kelsey Knolls Way, Santa Rosa, 95403 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,596 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Gorgeous Wine Country Luxury Estate! One of a kind quality home with high end custom features and fixtures. A magnificent masterpiece. Expansive indoor/outdoor living with spectacular views. Guest house with 4-hole putting green and hot tub. 3 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. Private gated entrance with an office and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Master bedroom on main level. Paid solar and radiant heated floors. Custom build home with incredible features and views. Main house has 4 bedrooms and a large private entrance office. FINANCING AVAILABLE!

7750 Giusti Road, Forestville, 95436 9 Beds 4 Baths | $7,600,000 | 7,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Preserved w/Centuries old elements & emboldened by Nature's cycles,this 21st Century Ranch wrapped in expansive & vibrant 360 views offers significant opportunity w/multiple residences,a 3600 sq.ft. featured Barn w/view studio above, 700 case temp controlled wine storage & 9 acres Estate quality Pinot Vineyard. Most notable though, is the familial care & stewardship that comes from just one family's ownership, since 1870. Gentle knoll top locale, divinely rural but not remote,enjoys close proximity to the SoCo Airport, all conveniences, local restaurants & is served by City water for domestic use, abundant well & spring for ag. Main 4 bedroom Ranch House, its open floor plan orients to a sweep of windows and westerly views. The adjacent deck, inground pool & hot tub enjoys the same enchantment. 2 bdrm cottage, 3 bd Farmhouse, Vintage water tower, det.garage & shop, separate ofc. 2019 solar serves entire property. Excellent Vacation rental & vineyard income. DA zoning. High Speed avail.

3670 A Ray Crest, Santa Rosa, 95404 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Custom Build-to-suit opportunity in a fantastic Fountaingrove location. Build your dream home on one of the last 180+ degree view lots in Fountaingrove! Located on a quiet cul de sac on over .61 acres, this incredible property has sunrise to sunset unobstructed views overlooking Rincon Valley all the way to Mount St. Helena. From your expansive deck you'll enjoy indoor/outdoor living & privacy that comes w/backing up to open space. $350K+ of work has been done including: permits, soils engineering, earth moving, 2 sets of architectural plans w/modification options, piers are in & the foundation (which was over engineered to be extra sturdy) is ready to be poured. Upper level provides 4000 sq ft of luxury single story living w/3 bedrooms + a flex study/extra bedroom, kitchen, great room, massive mud room/drop zone, 3 full baths, butlers pantry &more. Lower level has 2600 sq ft w/3 bedrooms &game room, or whatever the new owner desires! This is a truly stunning one of a kind location.

3073 Lamberson, Santa Rosa, 95403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Exquisite, charming and thoughtfully updated one story overflowing with beautiful curb appeal tucked away on a quiet court in the heart of Santa Rosa. Bright, modern and glowing with copious amounts of natural light, neutral colors, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout and an impressive open floor plan. Stylish updated kitchen is sophisticated and modern with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, abundance of storage and opens up seamlessly to the family room with an elegant showstopper fireplace. Beautiful, private master bedroom offers an abundance of closet space and a quaint lush en-suite. Indoor laundry has all the convenience with extra storage leading out to the fully finished two car garage. Oversized low maintenance, tranquil backyard has mature trees offering shade and privacy. Centrally located, surrounded by great parks and close to the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment with easy access Highway 101. A definite must see!

