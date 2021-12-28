ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Santa Rosa market now

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Rosa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9P5G_0dXYqdtO00

3588 Kelsey Knolls Way, Santa Rosa, 95403

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,596 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Gorgeous Wine Country Luxury Estate! One of a kind quality home with high end custom features and fixtures. A magnificent masterpiece. Expansive indoor/outdoor living with spectacular views. Guest house with 4-hole putting green and hot tub. 3 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. Private gated entrance with an office and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Master bedroom on main level. Paid solar and radiant heated floors. Custom build home with incredible features and views. Main house has 4 bedrooms and a large private entrance office. FINANCING AVAILABLE!

For open house information, contact Michelle Rossi, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321080764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIe7m_0dXYqdtO00

7750 Giusti Road, Forestville, 95436

9 Beds 4 Baths | $7,600,000 | 7,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Preserved w/Centuries old elements & emboldened by Nature's cycles,this 21st Century Ranch wrapped in expansive & vibrant 360 views offers significant opportunity w/multiple residences,a 3600 sq.ft. featured Barn w/view studio above, 700 case temp controlled wine storage & 9 acres Estate quality Pinot Vineyard. Most notable though, is the familial care & stewardship that comes from just one family's ownership, since 1870. Gentle knoll top locale, divinely rural but not remote,enjoys close proximity to the SoCo Airport, all conveniences, local restaurants & is served by City water for domestic use, abundant well & spring for ag. Main 4 bedroom Ranch House, its open floor plan orients to a sweep of windows and westerly views. The adjacent deck, inground pool & hot tub enjoys the same enchantment. 2 bdrm cottage, 3 bd Farmhouse, Vintage water tower, det.garage & shop, separate ofc. 2019 solar serves entire property. Excellent Vacation rental & vineyard income. DA zoning. High Speed avail.

For open house information, contact Cory Maguire, Corcoran Global Living at 855-437-1704

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321058944)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCYNB_0dXYqdtO00

3670 A Ray Crest, Santa Rosa, 95404

5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Custom Build-to-suit opportunity in a fantastic Fountaingrove location. Build your dream home on one of the last 180+ degree view lots in Fountaingrove! Located on a quiet cul de sac on over .61 acres, this incredible property has sunrise to sunset unobstructed views overlooking Rincon Valley all the way to Mount St. Helena. From your expansive deck you'll enjoy indoor/outdoor living & privacy that comes w/backing up to open space. $350K+ of work has been done including: permits, soils engineering, earth moving, 2 sets of architectural plans w/modification options, piers are in & the foundation (which was over engineered to be extra sturdy) is ready to be poured. Upper level provides 4000 sq ft of luxury single story living w/3 bedrooms + a flex study/extra bedroom, kitchen, great room, massive mud room/drop zone, 3 full baths, butlers pantry &more. Lower level has 2600 sq ft w/3 bedrooms &game room, or whatever the new owner desires! This is a truly stunning one of a kind location.

For open house information, contact Nicole Manville, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321076288)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xz0YV_0dXYqdtO00

3073 Lamberson, Santa Rosa, 95403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Exquisite, charming and thoughtfully updated one story overflowing with beautiful curb appeal tucked away on a quiet court in the heart of Santa Rosa. Bright, modern and glowing with copious amounts of natural light, neutral colors, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout and an impressive open floor plan. Stylish updated kitchen is sophisticated and modern with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, abundance of storage and opens up seamlessly to the family room with an elegant showstopper fireplace. Beautiful, private master bedroom offers an abundance of closet space and a quaint lush en-suite. Indoor laundry has all the convenience with extra storage leading out to the fully finished two car garage. Oversized low maintenance, tranquil backyard has mature trees offering shade and privacy. Centrally located, surrounded by great parks and close to the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment with easy access Highway 101. A definite must see!

For open house information, contact LISA VIRASSAMMY, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11987088)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
358
Followers
572
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy