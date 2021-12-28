Take a look at these Des Moines townhomes on the market now

(DES MOINES, IA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Des Moines’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3406 Nw Stratford Lane, Ankeny, 50023 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Townhouse | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Looking for a perfectly located townhome that fits all your needs? Look no further, the Greenland Homes townhomes in Deer Creek is the place to be! These townhomes not only come with all appliances, but also include a 2-year builder warranty! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms these homes are not short on space. The main living area comes with quartz countertops, a backsplash, and even a captivating ship-lap fireplace in the living room. The second level contains all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and even a laundry room to top it off! The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet in addition to its own private bathroom. This charming neighborhood is just right down the street from restaurants, schools, golf courses, and many other desired amenities! Estimated date of completion 3/14/2022

For open house information, contact Tammy Heckart, RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts-Ankeny at 515-276-2782

6763 Nw 57Th Street, Johnston, 50131 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to this very clean Ranch Townhome, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms w/ 1,287 finished sq. ft. & another 800 sq. ft. partially finished on the lower-level w/daylight windows. Entering this home, you'll see the 10' ceilings great room w/built in cabinets around the gas fireplace and the dining area with lots of natural light. The kitchen has beautiful hardwood floors, and all the appliances are included. 1st floor laundry includes washer & dryer. There's a walkout door off the kitchen that leads to a deck for grilling or relaxing on. Down the hallway there's 2 bedrooms and a full hallway bath. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and a master bath w/dual vanity. The lower level has large daylight windows and is partially finished family room. There's another 1 bedroom & 3/4 bath that are fully finished. Garage has a 30 AMP elec. hook-up for a RV. Nicely landscaped on a quite cul-de sac. Close to walking path, city library and shopping. Call today for your showing time!!!

For open house information, contact Sheena Foster, RE/MAX Hilltop at 515-967-5424

655 87Th Street, West Des Moines, 50266 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Come check out this beautifully remodeled end unit townhome in the heart of West Des Moines with Waukee schools. Walk into the main level featuring 9' ceilings with a living room with fireplace, updated kitchen, 1/2 bath and a dining area that walks out to an open patio. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great amenities just minutes away like the WDM waterpark, Jordan Creek Mall and bike trails. You won't see another unit this nicely done so schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kyle Kuhns, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

1919 Se Snowberry Lane, Ankeny, 50021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $248,500 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2013

WOW! Huge Price Improvement on this beautiful townhome in Clover Ridge. This 3 bedroom ranch townhome is tucked away on a quiet culdesac with a tree line and walking path behind it. You'll step inside and enjoy the beautiful engineered wood floors, solid wood doors, granite kitchen counters, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, central vacuum and more. You will find on the main level with over 1200 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the partially finished basement you will enjoy the additional spacious living room, 3rd bathroom and 3rd bedroom. This home has so many beautiful features and finishes and the sellers are ready for a quick closing!

For open house information, contact Daggett, Krista, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566