Step into home ownership in Oxnard with one of these condos

83 W Elfin, Port Hueneme, 93041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Condominium | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to Hueneme bay! This lovely end unit has a great location near plenty of parking, a front patio with room for an array of patio furniture to enjoy the beautiful sunsets. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has NEW central A/C and HEATING with a new sewer line. A spacious living room, a gas fireplace that is open to the eating area and creates a great room perfect for entertaining guests. Plantation shutters throughout the home makes it easy for decor and controlling the natural lighting in the home, stunning laminate flooring in the family room and eating great area that is easy to care for and durable. An oversized indoor laundry room with room for storage, offering a 2 car garage with room for a small shop, crafts, etc. This desired 55+ community offers a 9 hole golf course, a community swimming pool, spa and recreation room. The back patio has a block wall for privacy and the open patio area is great for entertaining or enjoying a nice cup of coffee in the morning with the newspaper. The community is close to shopping, freeways and restaurants, don’t let this one get away come see this one TODAY!!!

3128 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, 93035 2 Beds 1 Bath | $559,000 | Condominium | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome to the Channel Islands Harbor where life seems like you are on vacation everyday. Own a little slice of heaven with this 2 bedr/1 bath single level condo. Short distance to the ocean and local eateries. Enjoy the Farmer's Market every Sunday! Or enjoy the local water activities and rent a paddleboard, jet ski or go parasailing!! Happiness at the Sea!

1934 Montgomery Avenue, Ventura, 93004 2 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Condominium | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Desirable Upgraded RiverView Ventura 2+2.5+Den 2-story condo in E. Vta has 1,444 sq. ft., fireplace, patio & private 2-car garage. Some of the many features are New Milgard dual-pane Windows & Slider w/enclosed mini-blinds; brand new furnace goes in 11-24; Kitchen has new stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash; new Liftmaster garage door opener w/phone app; all LED light bulbs. Den can be turned into bdrm # 3 or your office/den! Frig, stove, washer, dryer, water softener & rev. osmosis in kitchen, 5-burner Weber grill all included w/out warranty! Interior laundry area; lots of pride of ownership here! Complex has 3 pools & 3 jacuzzis, newly redone tennis court, beautiful mature trees & grounds & city walking trail! This is a hidden gem! Don't miss seeing this one!!!

1422 Glacier Avenue, Ventura, 93003 2 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Condominium | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Wonderful gated condo community near the police department and plenty of convenient shopping. Beautifully updated kitchen and baths. Abundant storage in the kitchen plus a dining area. Enough room for a large dining table. Two bedrooms, two baths plus a den/office. Added skylights and transom window above the front door plus one sidelite beside the front door allowing fresh air to come through. Lots of natural light. Short walk to the pool. Private location in the complex. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Beautiful granite in the kitchen and updated cabinetry. Private patio between the house and the garage with a built in bar-b-que with a granite counter surround.

