House-hunt Montgomery: What’s on the market

8924 Thompson Ridge Loop, Montgomery, 36117 4 Beds 4 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction Plan in Breckenridge by Farrior Homes! All the choices can be yours!! Construction is about to begin for this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath All brick home on one of the few lots left in Breckenridge! Make this one your own or set up a meeting with the builder to customize a home designed just for you! Standard Farrior home features include high energy efficiency spray foam insulation, Low E windows, tank less gas water heater, hardwood flooring in down stair living areas and hallways, tiled laundry & baths and carpeted bedrooms. Home is pre-wired for Security System and Surround Sound. Breckenridge homeowners enjoy a Private Clubhouse with large gathering room & stack stone fireplace, full catering kitchen, 24 hour access to fitness center, Zero entry swimming pool, fully furnished outdoor patios, and covered pool cabana next to children playground and lighted double tennis court. Conveniently located & walking distance to Montgomery's newest city schools.

For open house information, contact Sherry Jones, ARC Realty at 186-628-32532

148 Cedar Street, Montgomery, 36110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,813 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Begin to build or Add to your portfolio with this 16 property portfolio. All 16 properties being sold for $1,325,000.00. Properties are managed by a local management company and property management company would be pleased to retain management agreements with its new owner! Opportunities abound here!!! Purchase this 16 property portfolio to bring in earnings per month with this fantastic investment. 340 Buford Street- 3 Unit property. Unit A- Vacant. Rent: $485.00/month. Unit B- Vacant. Rent: $425/month. Unite C- Occupied. Rent: $325/month. 1732 West 3rd Street- Unit B- Occupied. Rent: $450/month. 3468 Norman Bridge Road- United A- Occupied. Rent: $425/month. Unit B: Occupied. Rent: $400/month. 2513 Poplar Street- Occupied. Rent: $795/month. 2522 Poplar Street: Occupied. Rent: $595/month. 2409 Poplar Street: Occupied. Rent: $789.00. 148 Cedar Street: Occupied. Rent: $575/month. 7 E Woodland Drive- Occupied. Rent: $650/month. 1615 Crouson Street: Occupied. Rent: $675/ month. 2025 East 3rd Street: Occupied. Rent: $600/month. 1807 West 4th Street: Occupied. Rent: 500/month. 2518 Brewton Street: Occupied. Rent: $600/month. 2020 E 3rd Street- Occupied. Rent: $575/month. 2026 East 3rd Street: Occu[ied. Rent: $600/month. 1921 Teague Street: Occupied. Rent: $625/month. 1931 Teague Street: Occupied. Rent: $650/month. All 16 properties being sold for $1,325,000.00.

For open house information, contact Michael Stroup, Harris And Atkins Real Estate at 334-495-4000

3602 Madolyn Lane, Montgomery, 36109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Great 3BR/2BA home on a corner lot with a large family room addition, including wood burning fireplace, bathroom, and oversized closet/storage room. Wood flooring in most rooms. The kitchen has an eat-in area, pantry, and breakfast bar. Most of the interior was repainted recently and the air conditioner was replaced. Two car-covered parking. There's a covered porch, deck, and storage room in the backyard.

For open house information, contact Brandt Wright, Century 21 Brandt Wright at 334-495-2100

6555 Eastwood Glen Drive, Montgomery, 36117 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This one is calling your name, it's a 2912 sq ft, home as you've never seen before. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a nice foyer, living room, dining room, huge family room. This home is bigger than recorded, it has an added-on rear entertainment room right off from the pool entrance. It features a big sunroom off from the master bedroom. The kitchen is a chefs dream, it has a double oven with a gas top, plenty of cabinetry space to store all your kitchen needs, and while you are cooking you can enjoy indulging yourself with a nice bottle of wine from your built-in wine cooler, and drop some cubes of ice from your built-in automatic ice maker. The kitchen features a built-in cabinet for your special pieces to display. You also can put a table and chairs in the eat-in kitchen area and enjoy a nice family dinner. This house is a homeowner's dream with a back full of entertainment possibilities, it has a huge pool, a built-in covered area for entertaining family and friends. The home is located in a great area, near plenty of shopping, near the outdoor shopping mall, local grocery store, and much more. This is a MUST SEE, don't pass this one up with all the potential it has to offer you and your family.

For open house information, contact Elon Miree, Residential Alabama, LLC. at 334-424-3100