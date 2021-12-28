These condos are for sale in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Boston or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

187 Burrill Street, Swampscott, 01907 4 Beds 2 Baths | $529,900 | Condominium | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Step right into this enchanted Victorian-style townhouse! This beautifully and extensively renovated and restored unit is spacious with touches of history found throughout. The living room features a fireplace, perfect for a cold winter night spent with family and friends. With a flowing floor plan and high ceilings, there is an abundance of natural light just inviting you into the unit. An extensively insulated interior unit and attic makes this home very comfortable and affordable to heat. New architectural style asphalt shingle roof and completely restored exterior trim work in the past 3 years. The back patio is perfect for summer lounging and there is plenty of space for gardening. A short walk to King’s Beach and only steps from the historic gingerbread-style train station. It is surrounded by the history of Swampscott, town offices, library, shops, restaurants, schools, and a short drive to the Vinnin Square shopping area!

35 Dane St, Somerville, 02143 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,375,000 | Condominium | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Somerville/Cambridge line Stunner! 2020 construction, penthouse duplex is flooded with natural light! Beautiful finishes throughout, plus 2 garage spaces underneath building with direct access and 2 private decks to relax on. First level includes gourmet kitchen with honed granite, five-burner gas cooktop and Fisher-Paykel appliances, open flow from kitchen to living to dining, family bath, laundry, third bedroom and the first of 2 master bedrooms. Both bedrooms have direct access out to private deck. Master has en-suite 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. Top level encompasses an amazing Master Suite, complete with en-suite marble bath, 2 walk-in closets, separate office/den/nursery, and sunset views from the private deck. Energy efficient heat pumps control AC & heat individually in each room to keep everyone comfortable. On-demand hot water. Very reasonable condo fee just $290/mo. Stellar location between Union Sq, Harvard Sq & Porter Sq with easy access to shopping, restaurants and more!

106 Fulton St Unit 1A, Boston-Waterfront, 02109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Condominium | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Single family home living nestled in between Boston's Waterfront and North End neighborhoods combining the uniqueness and character of the area with contemporary, custom high quality and energy efficient finishes. This 2057 sqft luxury open concept home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths is ideal for everyday living as well as entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has European custom cabinetry, SubZero, Wolf & Asko appliances with a dramatic White Rhino Marble island countertop giving plenty of room for seating. Walnut hardwood floors complete the beauty of this upper level open space. Automatic electric front window shades allow light throughout the duplex & provides privacy for this one of a kind condo. The lower level includes a glass staircase leading to the family room with original distressed Hickory ceiling beams, wood floors throughout, office, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, spacious laundry room & storage. Enjoy your rear door direct access to your deeded garage parking. Concierge building

36 North Avenue, Winthrop, 02152 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Condominium | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to North Avenue, your own private way! Step foot into this newly renovated townhome condo situated in coastal Winthrop. This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom triple floor unit has not only walk-in closets but the master bedroom even has its own floor! Enjoy sunset or sunrise with your own private roof deck with water and city views with three electric fireplaces to keep you warm during the winter. The second floor features the first two bedrooms and a flowing floor plan with a deck right off of the living room. Located at the end of the street, take in the laid-back beach lifestyle and walk to the beach or spend your time at Winthrop Golf Club. 15 minutes to Boston, Winthrop is filled with great restaurants, shopping, and easy access to the city.

