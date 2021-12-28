Check out these homes for sale in Lakeland now

(Lakeland, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lakeland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1564 Royal Forest Loop, Lakeland, 33811 5 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,012 Square Feet | Built in 1998

If you have been looking for extra space for your family or more room to host and entertain guests, check out this newly updated 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, corner lot, spacious home in a GATED COMMUNITY! Only minutes away from prime shopping and nature parks! Take in the growing greenery and colorful flowers with the brand new landscape that consumes the entire yard, including full irrigation to keep your landscape looking vivacious year round. Take your next steps through the front door right into your foyer! A carpeted formal dining room welcomes you to the left, along with a carpeted office space to the right. Hardwood floors flow through every living area of the house, along with window treatments and beautiful plantation shutters. The kitchen has granite countertops and custom cabinet space in the pantry. Continue onto the main living room with tray ceilings and large doors that lead you directly to your newly screened in pool enclosure! Every bedroom contains plush carpet and ceiling fans. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have remodeled bathrooms attached. The remaining two bedrooms and extremely large bonus room upstairs can be used for extra storage or housing overnight guests! The main bedroom suite truly encapsulates a spacious and luxurious room with tray ceilings, crown molding, and TWO walk-in closets. Natural light floods in through every window and meets alluring French doors that open to beautifully paved lanai. The main bathroom includes dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and roomy bathtub for a relaxing night. An indoor laundry room with an extra refrigerator included, offers extra cabinet storage. The oversized 2 car garage also includes a work space and attic access with more room for storage, storage, STORAGE! A brand new roof and A/C units also accommodate the home. Don't miss out on this beautiful, spacious, upgraded family home and request your private showing TODAY!

5560 Siltstone Street, Lakeland, 33811 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,601 Square Feet | Built in None

Riverstone presents the Hayden, available to build in Lakeland, Florida. This amazing all concrete block construction single-family home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms optimizing living space with an open concept feel. The kitchen overlooks the dining and great room, while having view to the covered lanai outside. Ample windows and a set of sliding glass doors allow lighting into the living area. The well-appointed kitchen features an island with bar seating, plentiful cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances, making entertaining a breeze. The first floor also features a flex room that provides an area for work or play, a bedroom, and full bathroom. As we head up to the second floor, we are greeted with bedroom one that features an ensuite bathroom as well as three additional bedrooms that surround a second living area, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Like all homes in Riverstone, the Hayden includes a Home is Connected smart home technology package which allows you to control your home with your smart device while near or away. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation.

1134 Heartwood Cypress Dr, Winter Haven, 33881 3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,500 | Mobile Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2018

***CONTACT LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY, MOBILEHOMELADY DOT COM FOR YOUR PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE TOUR**** HAVE YOU BEEN SEARCHING FOR THE PERFECT HOME THAT HAS ALL THE BOXES CHECKED, YOUR WAIT IS OVER!! THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 MARIA IN NEW CONDITION WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! TOTAL SQUARE FOOT IS 1288 PLUS A RAISED FLORIDA ROOM FOR AN ADDITIONAL 196Sq Ft!!! THREE BEDROOM AND TWO BATHROOM SITUATED IN CYPRESS CREEK VILLAGE A BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY LIVING ROOM Enter the Home into the Bright and Open Large Living area, Open to the Kitchen. Great Sized Living Room with Carpeted Flooring, Lighted Ceiling Fan. Furnishing Include: Sofa, Oversized Ottoman, Loveseat, Chair, 4 End Tables. All Window Treatments Remain. KITCHEN Eat In Kitchen with Vinyl Flooring! Large Sink with Sprayer that Overlooks Living Room, Lots of Drawers, More than Ample Counter Space and Cabinets. Whirlpool Appliances Include: Dishwasher, Smooth-Top Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator with Ice-maker. Furnishings: Table + 3 Chairs, All Window Treatments Remain. MASTER RETREAT This King-Sized Master Retreat is Beautiful with Carpeted Flooring and Lighted Ceiling Fan, with a Large Walk in Closet that measures. Open to Private Master Bath. Furnishing Include: Bed, Dresser. All Window Treatments Remain. MASTER BATH Private Master Bath with Dual Vanity with Mirror and Vanity Lighting, Step in Shower with Seats, Comfort Commode, PLUS a Large Linen Closet, Vinyl Flooring . All Window Treatments Remain. GUEST ROOM 1 This private room awaits your guests! Carpeted flooring with a Lighted Ceiling Fan. Furnishings Include: Queen Bed, Night Stand and a Bureau with a mirror. All Window Treatments Remain. GUEST BATH Vinyl Flooring with the Perfect Size Vanity, Vanity Lighting, Mirror, Cabinet above the Commode, Bathtub and shower Combination. GUEST ROOM 2 You Will Love This Room that is used for an Office! Carpeted Flooring with a Lighted Ceiling Fan, Closet measures 5' 10 x 2 Furnishings Include: Recliner, Bookshelf, Television and Stand. All Window Treatments Remain. LAUNDRY ROOM Off Kitchen/Dining, Cabinets above the Whirlpool Washer and Dryer that is included. Vinyl Flooring. FLORIDA ROOM Your personal OASIS! With 2 entries from the exterior of the home and the Dining Room. Perfect for Entertaining! WHAT A VIEW!!! Included 2 Glass Tables and 8 Chairs SHED 8x 12 Complete with Double Doors to easily pull your golf cart in, with shelving!! Perfect place for all your extras! COVERED PATIO Located just behind the shed with easy access from the carport with a 3' walkway. UPGRADES Golf Cart Path ADDITIONAL FEATURES Covered Carport fits 2 Cement Sidewalk Walkway to rear of Home Rear Patio No Rear Neighbors with water/wildlife view ABOUT THE PARK: Cypress Creek Village is a Gorgeous Gated Community in a Country Setting. Located in South East Winter Haven just minutes away from HWY 27 Makes for Easy Access to Orlando. The Daily, Weekly and Monthly Activities are held in the Residents Club House. You will Love the Large Heated Swimming Pool and Spa. Additional Features: Onsite State of the Art Work Out Facility, Theater, Dance Floor, Lending Library and a Gorgeous Billiard Room. Horseshoes, Bocce ball, Shuffleboard. One of Winter Haven's Golf Courses is Right Across the Street! You will Love Living Here! There is Always Something Going on at the Club House and the Grounds are Very Manicured! No Credit Check with Application! All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay, Inc. cannot guarantee

2513 Tahoe Drive, Lakeland, 33805 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,036 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Back on the market! Open Layout with Formal Rooms makes for easy Living and Entertaining! Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Home Office/Den, Loft, Screened Lanai and Large Bedrooms for everyone with all bedrooms upstairs. Stylish archways accent the formal Living Room and Dining Room in the front of the house. Living Room features an accent wall too. Downstairs living areas are all tile floors. Family Room just off the Kitchen with large windows for natural lighting. HUGE Kitchen features cooking island with room for bar stools, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets and large eating area too. Home Office is also downstairs with french doors and wood flooring. Upstairs you are greeted by the Bonus Loft - create that extra space needed! Master Suite is spacious with tray ceilings, walk in closet and private bath with Two sinks, garden tub and shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. Unwind outside on the Screened Lanai. 3 car garage for extra parking and storage. BridgeWater community offers Lake side views throughout the neighborhood with five signature lakes. Enjoy the community pier for fishing, the Clubhouse with gym, pool, playground, tennis courts and events hosted by the community all year round! Quick commute to I-4 for all your travels to and around the Lakeland area, Tampa or Orlando. Nearby shopping, schools, restaurants and hospital too. Make us a offer! Motivated seller.

