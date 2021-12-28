These condos are for sale in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Myers’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

11600 Court Of Palms, Fort Myers, 33908 2 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Condominium | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 2003

C3210 - SELLER WANTS IT SOLD!BRING ALL OFFERS!PRIVATE SPORTS MEMBERSHIP FOR SEP. PURCHASE!UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVERYour dream of elegant waterfront living awaits you on the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway.If you love golden sunrises over sparkling water & surroundings of unrivaled natural beauty,Palmas del Sol-the highpoint of LUXURY at Gulf Harbour is the perfect place for you!Breathtaking views of the river & golf course.Tray ceilings,crown molding.The AWARD WINNING partially furnished Alhambra II offers 2 bedroom,den/office,2 &1/2 baths.2555 sq. ft.of exquisite living area & 3155 total sq. ft. w lanai/garage.This unique,open concept condo has walls of glass that allow you to experience nature in the comfort of your home.Kitchen has 42"MAPLE cabinets,island.ELECT.HURRICANE SHUTTERS,WINDOWS,DOORS.Wet Bar.Master suite w/seating area.Ensuite M/bath has soaking tub,walk in shower,private water closet,huge closet,dual vanities,dressing area.NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT.Split plan offers a nicely sized 2ND bdrm & den/office & a 2nd bath w/shower/tub combo.2 CAR ENCL. GARAGE(UNDER BUILD.)1 YR HOME WARR!Private clubhouse/pool,kitchen,billiards,T.V,BBQ.WATCH VIDEO!

For open house information, contact Elise Starr, John R. Wood Properties at 239-333-2411

4730 Se 1St Pl, Cape Coral, 33904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This condo is a great find priced to sell overlooking the water and pool.This is a 2bed and 2bathroom spacious condo located on the second floor.Be the first the show this great find and fall in love with the great views.

For open house information, contact John Paul Telisky, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499

4912 Vincennes St, Cape Coral, 33904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Rare Condo, Pets Allowed, Gulf access, 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely remodeled throughout. Kitchen cabinets, Granite Counters, stainless steel appliances. Both baths have new Vanities and Tile. Modern Ceramic flooring on a 45 Degree angle throughout that runs to Screened in Lanai! Both bedrooms have Laminate flooring that is also laid on the 45 degree angle. Located to Walking distance of Downtown Cape Coral, bars, restaurants, grocery store and Shopping. Dock Spaces are first come first serve. Gulf access canal is one Bridge/about 10 minuets to the River. Boat to the Beaches, Islands and Fun! Note: This condo is a Money Maker, for investors, there is a Jan, Feb, March and April Vacation Rental that must be honored! Buy this Beautiful Condo and get paid $10,800.00 Dollars at closing. Continue Renting or after this Season cancel rentals and use it for yourself. There is 80K in Reserves per seller. Association has decided to raised monthly fee to 500.00 a month to build reserves higher. Water is included in the Monthly association fee. Association fee includes building Insurance, Flood insurance, Lawn, Pool, reserves and maintenance. Unit has a laundry hookup on Lanai/see pics

For open house information, contact Michael Scott Hall, Jones & Co Realty at 239-415-5881

15121 Laguna Dr, Fort Myers, 33908 2 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Condominium | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare offering,Attractive lakefront TURNKEY condo built in 2006 with 2 bedrooms PLUS den encompassing just under 1700 sqft of living area located in Seabreeze Lofts a low density 18-unit condo complex with its own swimming pool & secured under building parking garage.Seabreeze lofts is also part of the wonderful gulf access waterfront Water’s Edge community perfectly positioned along the Caloosahatchee River offering a private marina with boat slips & boat storage for lease,riverside park,fishing pier,riverside beach,tennis & pickle ball.Your not just buying a condo here your buying a waterfront lifestyle as well!This condo exudes a sophisticated feel due to quality interior features;high ceilings,8ft doors,archway/niche accents,tray ceilings in living room &master bed, the master suite is super generous in size & has a spacious ensuite bath with huge vanity area.Other upgrades include impact resistant doors/windows & new A/C.Optimal floorplan:open living areas & then privacy for bedrooms with split plan master in rear,guest room & den in front.Prime South Ft Myers location close to shopping, restaurants & most importantly beaches Ft Myers beach 6.3 miles & 8.6 miles to Sanibel.

For open house information, contact Sonia Ransom, Berkshire Hathaway Florida at 888-543-1116