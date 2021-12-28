ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Take a look at these Shreveport condominiums on the market now

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 1 day ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Shreveport or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP8fx_0dXYqS8H00

3100 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104

2 Beds 3 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1985

PERFECT CONDO FOR MED STUDENT.....CLOSE TO OSHNER HEALTH HOSPITAL. WALKING DISTANCE TO MALL ST. VINCENT. WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. CROWN MOLDING. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. PRIVATE PATIO OFF KITCHEN GREAT FOR OUTDOOR COOKOUT.

For open house information, contact Donna Webber, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJ6ai_0dXYqS8H00

3636 Greenacres Dr 49U, Bossier City, 71111

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Condominium | 702 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Nice one bedroom, one bath condo in gated Carriage Quarters. Spacious living room features inviting fireplace. Work-saver kitchen. Laundry room. Outside storage. Large covered patio. Covered Parking. Convenient to Benton Rd., Airline Dr., Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants & I-220>

For open house information, contact WILLIAM HARRIS, COLDWELL BANKER GOSSLEE at 318-798-2100

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000VZ)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29noDT_0dXYqS8H00

3730 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, 71104

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Condominium | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Gated condo is located above the office and used to be the pool house at one time. It has 3 bedrooms and one is downstairs and has it's own kitchenette with new appliances. This bedroom opens to the pool. The laundry room is downstairs. All new paint. HOA includes all utilities. Excellent location is close to all you need

For open house information, contact Cynthia Briscoe, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14676407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqi7C_0dXYqS8H00

3636 Greenacres Drive, Bossier City, 71111

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,297 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Ready to move in with fresh paint throughout, new wood floors in living room and both bedrooms. New bath tub in master bath, new tile in upstairs bath. All appliances remain with the home. Roof replaced in 2020. Covered parking right in front of the home! Great neighborhood convenient to shopping, eateries, and medical. Take a look. This could be just what you have been searching for.

For open house information, contact Kelly Burt, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-270021NL)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Condominiums#Restaurants#St Vincent#Housing List#Oshner Health Hospital#Molding#Carriage Quarters#Airline Dr Hospital#Coldwell Banker Gosslee
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
458
Followers
594
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy