Urban home ownership in Syracuse? These condos are on the market

(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Syracuse condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

133 Walton Street, Syracuse, 13202 0 Bed 3 Baths | $394,900 | Condominium | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to 133 Walton unit #124. This stunning, two level condo has everything you would want in downtown living! Located conveniently near shopping and some of the best restaurants that Syracuse has to offer, not to mention directly across the street from the Museum of Science and Technology! Oversized windows capture so much natural light, newly finished hardwood floors gleam, and the granite counters all captivate you! The HOA takes care of trash removal amongst other things, and the courtyard allows for gatherings and to enjoy the pleasures of care free living. This condo offers everything, all that is missing is you!

77 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, 13057 2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Condominium | 848 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Watertree Condo that is on the middle floor, 2 bedrooms, Kitchen has newer stove/oven, sink, faucet, countertops. Updated glass slider to balcony looking onto private, woods. Cabinets in good shape, newer laminate flooring in foyer, kitchen, & hallway to the bedrooms. Full bath is nice, and has a updated "Bath Fitter" surround. Both bedrooms are generous in side and have double closets. Big linen closet too !! Laundry is coin operated. Big, storage closet is by common laundry area. Easy, care free living with HOA taking care of all exterior maintenance, shoveling, plowing, lawn care. Reduced home insurance cost. Summertime enjoy the pool, and tennis courts. Can use club house for your private party !! Just 1 mile from Rt 481 and 2 miles to the Thruway exit. Great Community !!! Take a walk and view the many small ponds and pretty, mowed grass areas through out the property !!

5456 Borgase Lane, Clay, 13041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Condominium | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1986

End unit!! large side yard 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home offers 1 car garage and finished basement

320 Cameco Circle, Liverpool, 13090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Condominium | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Why rent when you can own? Do not miss your opportunity to enjoy all that beautiful Grenadier Village has to offer. This community is perfect for the most active lifestyle you have access to boat launch, tennis courts, and pools to name a few. This 2 bedroom one and half bath condo comes complete with basement, garage, and deck. Let the HOA work for you. Those services include lawn care, snow removal, exterior maintenance and water.

