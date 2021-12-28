Owning a home in Boise is within reach with one of these condos

(BOISE, ID) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Boise condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

255 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, 83702 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,620,000 | Condominium | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Elegant modern condo with phenomenal views of Boise from the 14th floor. This rarely available and fully renovated unit is atop the Grove Hotel. 1 of only 16 units in one of Idaho's most exclusive condo associations. Full renovation completed in 2021. The condo building features an abundance of first-class amenities including 24hr concierge, pool/spa, room service, airport shuttle, etc. This condo showcases herringbone hardwood flooring throughout, porcelain marble at the Fireplace, Kitchen, & Bathrooms. The oversized Master Bedroom has an exposed concrete wall, open Master Bath featuring glass shower, trough sink, toilet room, all connecting to the expansive walk-in closet & an enclosed storage room. The appliances feature Bertazzoni Range, Bertazzoni panel-ready Fridge, KitchenAid panel-ready under-counter Fridge/Freezer/Ice-Maker drawers, & Bosch panel-ready Dishwasher. Sonos system & ceiling speakers throughout. Mounted Smart TV's included, 8k in the Living Room. High-speed fiberoptics. 2 parking spaces.

For open house information, contact Jace Skyles, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

3100 W Crescent Rim Drive, Boise, 83706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Condominium | 2,821 Square Feet | Built in 1973

On Ann Morrison Park are the Park View East Condos, highly sought after and prized for their location, privacy, and easy walking distance to downtown. This rare double unit has been completely redesigned and exquisitely upgraded: 3 bedrooms, including generous master suite; 2.5 baths, including master ensuite; 2 oversized living spaces; Chef's kitchen; formal dining; sunroom; laundry; and outdoor patio, all just steps from the pool. Closets for days. Private park access. Foothill views included. Association fees cover Sewer, Water, Trash, Air conditioning, Elevator, Pool & Pool maintenance, Exterior Building, Gardens & Grounds, Snow Removal & De-icing, Heated Driveway, Gated Entry, 2 underground parking spaces & 2 storage units.

For open house information, contact John Poole, Atova at 208-724-8169

3850 E Haystack Drive, Boise, 83716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Only 5 left! Brand new condo building in Harris Ranch! The "Eno" is the first of its kind in Harris Ranch. Offering low maintenance "lock & leave" living near all the Harris Ranch amenities: Boise River, foothill trails, the Greenbelt, Shakespeare Festival, Barber Park, Bown Crossing, great schools & much more to come. This single level Eno Loft Unit 204 sits on the second floor on the north side w/foothill views. 2BD/2BA 9ft 9in ceilings, private deck, reserved covered parking. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom w/walk in closet. Tile showers, quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, Pella windows, Bosch appliance package including refrigerator & washer & dryer, window coverings. LVP flooring in main living area, tile bathroom floors, & carpet in bedrooms. Onsite amenities: pool access, roof top deck, social room, bike storage, pet washing station, mail center, reserved in building storage space, electric vehicle charging station, elevator; the latest designs, materials & quality construction.

For open house information, contact Jace Stolfo, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

11045 W Garverdale Ln, Boise, 83713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful condo centrally located in West Boise! Low maintenance living that features a light and bright main level that includes a spacious bedroom, living space and full bath. Excellent floor plan that features an open concept, cozy gas fireplace, eating space with private patio access, new carpet, flooring and breakfast bar. Upstairs master includes spacious walk-in closet. North facing private patio with private storage room. Plenty of parking and enjoy the community pool! HOA covers community pool, roof, siding, exterior painting, water, trash, landscaping. Excellent location- just minutes to shopping, restaurants and more! Low taxes!

For open house information, contact Matt Bauscher, Amherst Madison at 208-391-2391