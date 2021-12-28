ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock News Alert

Home ownership in Lubbock is within reach with townhouses like these

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 1 day ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Lubbock’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcoeK_0dXYqM5900

5501 Itasca, Lubbock, 79416

3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Townhouse | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 2022

These NEW CONSTRUCTION townhomes are ready for their new owner! Located in one of Lubbock's fastest growing areas, Lincoln 16, this townhome has been thoughtfully laid out with an open concept, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a low maintenance yard. The aesthetic of this townhome truly sets it apart from the rest. A fabulous opportunity to own new construction at a great price point or expand your investment portfolio. Estimated completion by end of January. Come see it before you miss out! Non-MLS agents will be paid 1%.

For open house information, contact Caitlin Cox, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202112103)

See more property details

5507 Itasca Street, Lubbock, 79416

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,900 | Townhouse | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 2022

These NEW CONSTRUCTION townhomes are ready for their new owner! Located in one of Lubbock's fastest growing areas, Lincoln 16, this townhome has been thoughtfully laid out with an open concept, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a low maintenance yard with fantastic covered patio. The aesthetic of this townhome truly sets it apart from the rest. A fabulous opportunity to own new construction at a great price point or expand your investment portfolio. Estimated completion by end of January. Come see it before you miss out!

For open house information, contact Caitlin Cox, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202112106)

See more property details

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouses #Urban Living #Home Ownership #Real Estate #Lubbock
