ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Take a look at these Sarasota townhomes on the market now

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 1 day ago

(SARASOTA, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Sarasota’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQoWf_0dXYqLCQ00

8817 Milestone Dr, Sarasota, 34238

3 Beds 3 Baths | $462,990 | Townhouse | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed end unit townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious Bedroom 1 that includes Bathroom 1, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Nicole Peterson - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Tampa South

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-39162-397-39162-391620000-0339)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tuvq0_0dXYqLCQ00

1117 Grantham Drive, Sarasota, 34234

3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 2020

What a great opportunity to own this beautiful like new 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse in Bradford Manor!. Great location!, this is the biggest floor plan sold in this Community! with a desirable open layout, featuring a bonus den/office room, gourmet kitchen, and private master suite, plus a private covered lanai and 1-car garage. Designed for your move-in and lifestyle convenience, it includes stainless steel appliances, window blinds and landscaping with irrigation, energy-efficient insulation, Low-E windows and LED kitchen lighting, luxurious finishes in easy to decorate neutral tones. Within the community, enjoy a resort-lifestyle with amenities including a gated entrance, pool, spa tub, and cabana. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and basic cable are included in the HOA so you can save money and enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!.

For open house information, contact Javier Moret, FLORIDA REALTY INVESTMENTS at 407-207-2220

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4520782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr3YE_0dXYqLCQ00

8821 Milestone Dr, Sarasota, 34238

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,990 | Townhouse | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious Bedroom 1 which includes Bathroom 1, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Nicole Peterson - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Tampa South

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-39162-397-39162-391620000-0338)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwG0g_0dXYqLCQ00

4135 Via Sienna Circle, Sarasota, 34243

3 Beds 3 Baths | $363,990 | Townhouse | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to the Caladesi. With 1,853 square feet over two stories, the Caladesi is the ultimate relaxation destination. This modern townhome features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a great room.

For open house information, contact Sarasota Sales M/I Homes-Sarasota

Copyright © 2021 Mi Homes Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MI1BN-WdWmx5kPaUe3ohYvGQeSmg-Vvw-mQo2FkydiOjEykZnpA)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Townhomes#Urban Living#Housing List#Hoa#Washer#Townhouse
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
365
Followers
617
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy