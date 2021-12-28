Take a look at these Sarasota townhomes on the market now

(SARASOTA, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Sarasota’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8817 Milestone Dr, Sarasota, 34238 3 Beds 3 Baths | $462,990 | Townhouse | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed end unit townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious Bedroom 1 that includes Bathroom 1, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Nicole Peterson - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Tampa South

1117 Grantham Drive, Sarasota, 34234 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 2020

What a great opportunity to own this beautiful like new 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse in Bradford Manor!. Great location!, this is the biggest floor plan sold in this Community! with a desirable open layout, featuring a bonus den/office room, gourmet kitchen, and private master suite, plus a private covered lanai and 1-car garage. Designed for your move-in and lifestyle convenience, it includes stainless steel appliances, window blinds and landscaping with irrigation, energy-efficient insulation, Low-E windows and LED kitchen lighting, luxurious finishes in easy to decorate neutral tones. Within the community, enjoy a resort-lifestyle with amenities including a gated entrance, pool, spa tub, and cabana. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and basic cable are included in the HOA so you can save money and enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!.

For open house information, contact Javier Moret, FLORIDA REALTY INVESTMENTS at 407-207-2220

8821 Milestone Dr, Sarasota, 34238 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,990 | Townhouse | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious Bedroom 1 which includes Bathroom 1, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Nicole Peterson - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Tampa South

4135 Via Sienna Circle, Sarasota, 34243 3 Beds 3 Baths | $363,990 | Townhouse | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to the Caladesi. With 1,853 square feet over two stories, the Caladesi is the ultimate relaxation destination. This modern townhome features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a great room.

For open house information, contact Sarasota Sales M/I Homes-Sarasota