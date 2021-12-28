ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Check out these homes on the Fayetteville market now

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 1 day ago

(Fayetteville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fayetteville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbvp6_0dXYqJQy00

3314 Kentyre Drive, Fayetteville, 28303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Come Check Out Your Next Home! Recently Remodeled, This Home Is a Show Stopper! Great Bones and Even Better Renovation. New Roof, Plumbing, Light Fixtures, Floors, Carpet, and More! 2 Master Bedrooms with Beautiful Bathrooms. Great Wet Bar in the Kitchen and a Separate Study/Toy Room off the Living Room. This Home Also Features Large Windows that Look Out on Your Deck, Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends. Get Her While the Gettin' is Good!

For open house information, contact Mia Johnson, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSbQ2_0dXYqJQy00

3211 Sperry Branch Way, Fayetteville, 28306

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Condominium | 954 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Unbelievable completely updated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Upper level Condominium . New paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, title flooring in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. Hvac replaced less than a year ago. Master bedroom located at the rear with a full bath. Extremely well kept community! Extremely high-end remodel! Trash, grounds up keep, community pool and exterior maintenance are part of the Hoa dues .

For open house information, contact Basil Williams, Keller Williams Realty at 910-777-2200



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqVH2_0dXYqJQy00

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Handy Man Special! 3 bed 1 bath brick home located in Fayetteville NC. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Daniel Broach, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ofq2X_0dXYqJQy00

7824 Loxley Drive, Fayetteville, 28314

3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1993

7824 Loxley Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28314 $190,000 Listed by: Home Team Of The Carolinas Toni Brown, Broker/REALTOR 215-260-0070 ToniBrownSellsHomes.com

For open house information, contact Toni Brown, Home Team Of The Carolinas at 919-764-6638



