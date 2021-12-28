ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these homes on the Greensboro market now

(Greensboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greensboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWQiT_0dXYqIYF00

1902 Westridge Road, Greensboro, 27410

6 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Looking for a 6 bedroom home or perhaps the potential for an AirBnB. This home has been completely renovated with all new kitchen and appliances with granite counters, new floors, paint. The bathrooms have been completely renovated with tile walk-in shower. New ceiling fans and paint. Home is conveniently located in Greensboro close to Bryan Boulevard. It is definitely worth your consideration. Schools - Claxton Elem/Kernodle Middle/Western Guilford High

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-121555)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zu2ZC_0dXYqIYF00

7160 Cone Club Road, Gibsonville, 27249

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,094 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A Gem not to be missed! "Golden Pond" is just that. 18.56 rolling acres overlooking 7+ acre lake, 5000SF gorgeous home, swimming pool - wait there's more...Ben Cone's 120 yr old log cabin totally up fitted as the most cozy guest house you have ever seen! Located under 30 Minutes to downtown Greensboro/Cone Hospital., Situated well off the road with a gated entrance, the main house features over 3700 SF on the first floor. Many rooms with access to a side to side covered porch overlooking the water. Side entry 3-car garage with paved extension to rear patio. Lush plantings surround the improvements. Plenty of open area for pasture, barns, arena, auxiliary dwelling, workshop and more. Incredible opportunity to own this amazing unique farm!

For open house information, contact Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Y & L, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Y & L at 336-272-0151

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-121780)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2334nP_0dXYqIYF00

120 Boling Springs Court, Whitsett, 27377

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Check out this stunning 5 Bedroom home in Lindley Park Estates! Convenient to everything! Built in 2017 this home has many features! Hardwood floors downstairs, huge kitchen island with granite countertops, built in appliances (wall oven is electric). One bedroom downstairs with full bath & walk in shower. Ceramic Tile in downstairs bedroom & sitting room. Laminate flooring upstairs with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom and bath upstairs with WIC & Walk In Shower/Garden Tub. Stunning back yard landscaping with a 6 ft white privacy fence, French drain, and more! Bose surround system and 65" TV in living room convey. 2 Car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer convey. The neighborhood has great amenities such as a community pool and pond!

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-121722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctDEr_0dXYqIYF00

4902 Black Forest Drive, Greensboro, 27405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

The Brookchase is an outstanding 4-bedroom home, 2.5 bath with large two car garage. This plan offers the living area upfront with separate dining room. The kitchen offers lots of cabinetry! Spacious Primary Suite boasts a vaulted ceiling with walk in closet. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49208-2059)

See more property details

