Salem-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salem, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salem than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1715 Black Sheep Wy Ne, Keizer, 97303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in 2000

One of a kind custom home on a 1.5 acre park like setting in town! Walk into an open floor plan featuring a formal family room and formal dining room. The kitchen is with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and opens into the living room with a gas fireplace. The owners suite is fantastic with a gas fireplace, French doors opening to the back yard, and a full on suite bathroom w/walk in closet. The shop boasts 4500 sq ft, bathroom, and three 12 ft doors, all finished, heated, and insulated.

For open house information, contact CAZZ KELLUM, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-814-9613

2127 Cerise Av Nw, Salem, 97304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $509,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Lovely single level home with an open floor plan. Great room with high ceiling and gas fireplace. Formal dining + dining area in kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, and a new oven. Den has built in cabinets and desk. Spacious master bedroom at opposite end of bed #2 and #3. Master bath has 2 sinks, jetted tub, walk in closet. New furnace and AC in 2020. On demand hot water. Vac system, RV space. Spacious backyards with underground sprinklers. NEW exterior paint!

For open house information, contact LINDA TIPTON, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161

1341 West Meadows Dr Nw, Salem, 97304 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,623 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Must see spectacular dream home with dual living potential and 3 car garage is now available. Creek frontage in desirable West Meadows Estates. Unique custom one story: great room with high ceilings, built in cherry cabinets, gas fireplace, walls of windows. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, pantry, over & above cabinet lighting. Primary bedroom suite with tiled shower, soaker tub, 11x7 walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom suite for dual living, tiled shower bath & 2nd living area, den or bedroom, with access to garage.

For open house information, contact PETER FRICKE, iHOMES at 503-837-1234

4481 Hennies Rd Se, Turner, 97392 6 Beds 2 Baths | $11,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Merry Christmas and Happy New year! Turn up the Moo-sic!!! Outstanding dairy facility-turn-key ready for you! Spacious & efficient Willamette Valley dairy with high-paying Darigold organic base. CAFO for 1500 cows plus heifers. 1,100 cow-size loops, DBL 24 rapid-exit parlor, commodity barns, silage pits for grass & corn, updated 6 bedroom 2 bath home on 587 organic irrigated acres. Labor force available to stay in place. Full line of machinery & cattle available but not included in listed price.

For open house information, contact DANNY HILL, JOHN L. SCOTT-SALEM at 503-585-0100