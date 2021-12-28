Condo-hunt Madison: See what’s on the market now

(MADISON, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Madison condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Madison condos have been selected from our classified listings:

3020 Triverton Pike Dr, Fitchburg, 53711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Bright and spacious 2BR+Den/2BA garden-style condo in the quaint and well maintained Highland Courtyard Homes development in Fitchburg. Open concept layout welcomes you with a bright kitchen which ft. white appliances, peninsula and plenty of cabinet space! Dining room nook overlooks the yard. Corner unit allows great natural light throughout the day. Fire up the cozy gas fireplace in the chilly winter months. For these warm summer evenings, hang out on the private deck! Main suite has a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Convenient in-unit laundry. Additional den can be used as a home office or 3rd bedroom/guest room! 2 assigned underground parking spaces in the heated garage w/ private, locked storage unit. Bring your pets! See rules and regs for details.

8253 Mayo Dr, Madison, 53719 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Sun filled condo in a great location! Walking distance to Waldorf Park, 10 minutes from Epic, near shopping, restaurants, and much more! Open Concept with vaulted ceilings allows for tons of natural light. Enjoy the fireplace from anywhere on the main level. Large primary bedroom w/ walk in closet. The unit also features a private balcony/deck. Great loft space w/ closet and full bath. Tasteful finshes, SS appliances, solid maple doors and trim, and much more to enjoy. Underground parking and extra storage included. See it for yourself!

5 Maple Wood Ln, Madison, 53704 1 Bed 2 Baths | $167,900 | Condominium | 1,117 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Spacious 1 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo is now available on Madison's east side. Unit features an open floor plan, wood burning FP, owners suite with attached bath and walk in closet. 2nd full bath off the large galley kitchen is a huge plus! One assigned parking stall and a storage unit in the garage completes the package. Enjoy the nearby shopping, dining and parks with only a short drive to downtown. Available for quick close. Some photos have been virtually staged.

625 N Segoe Rd, Madison, 53705 2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Weston Place - This one bedroom, plus den/bedroom unit is sun filled with expansive windows and balcony. Kitchen features a snack bar, stainless steel appliances, and amble cabinets. Master suite has a walk in closet, soaking tub, double vanity, and tile surround shower. New Bamboo floors in the main living area. Laundry room has a full size washer and dryer with ample storage space.

