Take a look at these Tallahassee townhomes on the market now

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) These Tallahassee townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2460 Talco Hills, Tallahassee, 32303 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Townhouse | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Convenient to both universities this townhome would be a great investment property while the kids are in college. Just minutes to college life! New roof 2021.

1416 Denholm, Tallahassee, 32308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Impeccably maintained, one owner townhome in Lucerne at Woodlands. ONE STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths open concept split plan with a 2 car garage. Tons of natural light, Primary bedroom overlooks the back garden and terrace with mature lush landscaping. New roof and gutters to be installed December 2021! Come see why so many choose the private and quiet neighborhood to call home!

2220 S Timberwood, Tallahassee, 32304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Townhouse | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This 3/2 end unit townhouse will make the perfect home for families, 1st time home buyers, or investors! It's completely move in ready, with newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, updated vanities in both bathrooms & the entire downstairs was freshly painted just this week! 2016 HVAC, patio w/outdoor storage room and a prime location - just across from the pool & tennis courts! Walking distance to parks & trails, close to all 3 campuses, with plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby. Vacant. Use Showingtime.

1803 Meriadoc, Tallahassee, 32303 2 Beds 1 Bath | $127,000 | Townhouse | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Investors, first time homeowners, housing for students. This is it: newly decorated townhome is like walking into a new house. All new flooring throughout, ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. The bathroom is a dream with coordinating tub tile. Freshly painted, new kitchen counter tops. Outside- new Hardee board siding on the front, light fixtures; privacy fencing in great shape. Move in ready! Roof, 2014; HVAC, 2007 and maintained every 6 months; water heater, 2009; fencing is owned. Too cute to resist! NO HOA fees!

