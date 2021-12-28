House-hunt Naples: What’s on the market

(NAPLES, FL) Looking for a house in Naples? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1470 Serrano Cir, Naples, 34105 4 Beds 4 Baths | $677,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This Taylor Morrison Daphene floorplan, in Andalucia features 4 bedrooms plus den, 3.5 bathrooms, & 2 car garage with a Preserve View & plenty of Room for Pool. NEW Tile ROOF currently being installed. New Air Conditioner & Ductwork installed in 2020. Beautiful architectural detail with stone detail on exterior, and upgrades galore with 8' doors, granite countertops in kitchen and master bath, stainless appliances, 20" ceramic tile on diagonal throughout main living area & more! This 2- story home features a master suite with his and her walk-in closets on the Ground floor, Spacious open Great Room with high volume ceilings to 2nd Floor, open kitchen to great room, and huge lanai spanning the entire back of the home. Upstairs offers a Loft Area, 3 beds, 2 Baths, Study/Den. Andalucia is a resort style gated community of 167 SFH's & is centrally located to top rated Barron Collier School. Just minutes away from Shopping Medical Facilities, Restaurants & Beaches.

5450 25Th Pl Sw, Naples, 34116 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful Move in Ready 3 bedroom plus den home on a Quiet Street in a Wonderful Neighborhood. Enclosed patio overlooks the Private Fenced Backyard. Backyard has plenty of room for your kids to play, build a pool, or store your recreational vehicles. The fence has a double gate for easy access to the backyard and storage for your boat or RV. New windows were installed in 2007 throughout the home except for the master bath window. The A/C and water equipment were installed in 2019. Both bathrooms were remodeled in March 2021. The kitchen appliances are three years old. The garage door is less than 1 year old with a new opener. You can secure your home from a hurricane conveniently in only 10 minutes! This home has a convenient electric Rolladen shutter on the back porch and the rest of the windows in the home are equipped with accordion shutters. This home is centrally located close to award-winning beaches, restaurants, and shopping. This is an amazing opportunity for someone looking for a starter or a second home!

269 Sawgrass Ct, Naples, 34110 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome to this meticulous 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, pool home located in the heart of Naples with excellent schools. This freshly painted home is in impeccable condition with every new update and upgrade imaginable. NEW, NEW, NEW! The new AC system is less than 1 month old. A tankless water heater, impact windows, recessed lighting, wine cooler, and new bathroom vanities are just some of the features noted. Please refer to the addendum for the full list of features. Just move right in and start enjoying the Naples lifestyle with convenient access to all your favorite places.

2854 Mizzen Way, Naples, 34109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Look no further. Located in one of the most desirable areas of Naples, minutes to the beach, shopping and dining. Located in A+ school district. Updated top to bottom, 3 bedroom recently upgraded home. Beautiful travertine floors. Marble flooring in the living areas, bedrooms engineered hardwood, kitchen and dining as well as the expansive lanai. Custom kitchen cabinets, double-wide counter tops 42' inch cabinets, wall oven, cooktop, wall microwave, hood. Custom closets. 8' inch crown molding, 10' inch baseboards. Custom showers, stainless appliances, high-end washer and dryer. Ac was replaced less than 2 years ago, water heater about 4 years. IF YOU ARE A GOLFER and need more than this? No worries.Quail Run Golf in forest lakes is a public golf course only 5 minutes drive, and you can play as you go or join as member with privileges. Many other golf country clubs you can join are same distance.

