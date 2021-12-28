Check out these houses for sale in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Looking for a house in Fort Wayne? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Fort Wayne-curious, take a look at these listings today:

10433 N 300 E, Roanoke, 46783 4 Beds 5 Baths | $715,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,375 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Roanoke Home with 9 Acres (+-) in rural setting but minutes of Fort Wayne in exclusive platted subdivision. 3 Levels with spacious rooms. Main level opens into spacious foyer with den off of the foyer. Large living room with vaulted ceilings skylights and brick fireplace. Dining Room overlooks front yard and small pond. Large kitchen with nook opens to 3 season room with additional fireplace overlooking the back yard and pond. Large Master suite features his and her walk in closets and vanities with large custom ceramic shower with rain heads, body and hand sprays as well as standard heads. Step from the shower direct into jetted whirlpool tub. Upper level features 3 bedrooms off of spacious landing as well as another large room with lots of ambiance from the angled ceilings and dormers currently used as home office but easily converted to additional bedroom or playroom for the kids. Lower level features large open area with custom wood wet bar and 2 way fireplace shared with billiard room and family room. Large laundry room with loads of cabinets and counter top space. Additional finished room currently used for storage easily converted to work out room or workshop. Fully finished 26 x 40 outbuilding with separate drive and 3 Garage bays (1 with tall door) Great for home shop and loads of car and boat storage. Most of the Acreage is irrigated with zoned system. 2 High Efficiency Water Heaters Zoned. Main and Lower Level Fireplace have gas logs but can be wood burning. Well pump is constant pressure pump so water pressure remains steady with multiple users. Attached garage and Outbuilding have gas radiant heaters

For open house information, contact Scott Lombard, Scott Lombard at 260-341-7442

7845 Chinchilla Lane, Fort Wayne, 46816 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Ranch home with 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in South Dellwood Park. Roof replaced in 2021. All appliances stay, even the microwave! The fenced backyard has been transformed into raised garden beds for your planting wishlist. This home is conveniently located 10 minutes from the airport, 10 minutes to downtown, a short drive to 69 and a very short drive to shopping, gym and restaurants! Sold AS-IS

For open house information, contact Heather Nave, Keller Williams Realty Group at 260-460-7707

6914 Londonderry Lane, Fort Wayne, 46835 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this beautiful home in Hillsboro Neighborhood!!! 4 bedroom, living room, family room, full basement provides plenty of room for family and guests!!! Kitchen, Dining Room and Family Room are spacious! The backyard is a nature lovers paradise with tall trees, deck with seating, and fire pit area! Great place to sit outside having a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening! Water heater is only 2 years old, Furnace and AC has another 10 years! 20 years left on Roof Shingles Warranty! This home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Wahli, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

119 E Cox Drive, Fort Wayne, 46816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Contingent - Accepting back up offers. Investment or first time home buyer that is who this home will appeal to. Great bones, over 2300 sft of living space with 1280 sft waiting to be finished in the basement. This home leaves room for improvements and the new owner's special touch. Create a huge owner's suite on the second floor with a reading room, walk in closet or private study in the separate room to the side. Easily turn the 1/2 bath upstairs into a full bath. Take advantage of the amazing storage space on the second level and in the basement. Enjoy a spacious kitchen/dinning room during the upcoming holidays. The large backyard is great for large gatherings during any season and has several fruit trees which will be ready for harvest in the Fall! The secondary bedrooms share the full bath on the first level. Come check out this spacious house and visualize how to make this your future home! It is priced to sell quickly! House is being sold AS IS. Seller will make no repairs.

For open house information, contact Christina Hayes, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 260-489-3336