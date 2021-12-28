Take a look at these homes on the Lexington market now

(Lexington, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2025 Huckleberry Circle, Lexington, 40514 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Look no further than this 3 BR, 3 BA all brick ranch home! Nicely updated throughout including gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and smooth counter tops. Nice storage features in cabinets with pull out shelves and Stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Only carpet in the house is on the stairs. Nice bar area in basement with fireplace and laundry room off of 2-car garage. Fully fenced yard. Low traffic street and convenient location close to restaurants and shopping. Make this your new home for 2022!

102 Lackawanna Road, Lexington, 40503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Location!! Location! Location! This charming brick ranch home is waiting for it's new owner! Built in 1957 with original hard wood floors this freshly painted home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a wood burning fireplace, a partially finished walk up basement, a fenced in yard and a 1 car detached garage. This home is convenient to UK, 3 major hospitals and central to downtown and Fayette Mall with lots of restaurants and grocery stores nearby. Call now to schedule a showing!

1009 Williams Road, Nicholasville, 40356 3 Beds 3 Baths | $326,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in None

Proposed Construction. Pay ZERO in closing costs when you use our preferred lender. Offer ends soon! See New Home Consultant for details. Introducing our latest plan to Eastgate- The Grace features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with an open concept and plenty of storage. This plan offers several structural options to fit your family's needs. See builder or website for details. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of counter space. The master suite is designed for relaxation and features a huge walk-in closet right off the master bath. This home includes all the James Monroe Homes Presidential Features. Elevation and Pictures may show optional features. Building High Performance Homes since 2006, James Monroe Homes has delivered quality craftsmanship and established their 'Build with Confidence' guarantee as a premier builder in Central Kentucky

200 White Oak Drive, Nicholasville, 40356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $317,570 | Single Family Residence | 2,429 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Oak Bluff from the Trend Collection by Ball Homes, LLC.

