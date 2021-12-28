ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Lexington market now

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 1 day ago

(Lexington, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYGvv_0dXYqAUR00

2025 Huckleberry Circle, Lexington, 40514

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Look no further than this 3 BR, 3 BA all brick ranch home! Nicely updated throughout including gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and smooth counter tops. Nice storage features in cabinets with pull out shelves and Stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Only carpet in the house is on the stairs. Nice bar area in basement with fireplace and laundry room off of 2-car garage. Fully fenced yard. Low traffic street and convenient location close to restaurants and shopping. Make this your new home for 2022!

For open house information, contact Crystal Weesner-Smith, Weesner Properties, Inc. at 859-514-6753

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGwRf_0dXYqAUR00

102 Lackawanna Road, Lexington, 40503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Location!! Location! Location! This charming brick ranch home is waiting for it's new owner! Built in 1957 with original hard wood floors this freshly painted home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a wood burning fireplace, a partially finished walk up basement, a fenced in yard and a 1 car detached garage. This home is convenient to UK, 3 major hospitals and central to downtown and Fayette Mall with lots of restaurants and grocery stores nearby. Call now to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Lauren Lizer, 5.23 Real Estate at 859-428-7960

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20126161)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHAB4_0dXYqAUR00

1009 Williams Road, Nicholasville, 40356

3 Beds 3 Baths | $326,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in None

Proposed Construction. Pay ZERO in closing costs when you use our preferred lender. Offer ends soon! See New Home Consultant for details. Introducing our latest plan to Eastgate- The Grace features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with an open concept and plenty of storage. This plan offers several structural options to fit your family's needs. See builder or website for details. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of counter space. The master suite is designed for relaxation and features a huge walk-in closet right off the master bath. This home includes all the James Monroe Homes Presidential Features. Elevation and Pictures may show optional features. Building High Performance Homes since 2006, James Monroe Homes has delivered quality craftsmanship and established their 'Build with Confidence' guarantee as a premier builder in Central Kentucky

For open house information, contact James C B Monroe, Bluegrass Property Exchange at 859-469-9429

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20103929)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OC25S_0dXYqAUR00

200 White Oak Drive, Nicholasville, 40356

4 Beds 3 Baths | $317,570 | Single Family Residence | 2,429 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Oak Bluff from the Trend Collection by Ball Homes, LLC.

For open house information, contact Mike Wheatley, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20026291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Lexington, KY
Real Estate
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexington Market#Home#Restaurants#Housing List#Ba#Weesner Properties Inc#New Home Consultant
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
331
Followers
630
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy