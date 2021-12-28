House-hunt Santa Ana: What’s on the market

(SANTA ANA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Santa Ana area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

355 Vista Baya, Newport Beach, 92660 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Ideally positioned at the end of a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac, this charming mid-century home offers endless potential. With a beautiful open concept and unique character, this home boasts three bathrooms and four spacious bedrooms including a primary retreat with a large walk-in closet and en-suite. The highly sought after neighborhood is in close proximity to award-winning schools, the library, OC fairgrounds, golf, shopping and dining at Fashion Island and nearby 17th Street. For outdoor enthusiasts, the property is just minutes from Newport Beach and the Upper Back Bay trails and preserve. This expansive over 10,000 SF lot has mature trees, lush foliage and offers privacy and serenity. There is ample space to create your personal backyard resort if desired. This single level floor plan flows seamlessly, featuring floor to ceiling windows illuminating the home with natural light. Preserved details including high ceilings and wood beams that accent the 2500SF interior. The unbeatable location, unlimited potential and huge lot make this property a rare gem in Newport Beach.

17 White Water Drive, Newport Beach, 92625 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Ocean View! Truly a Jewel in the heart of Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach. Enjoy the breathtaking 180 degree sunset and 90 degree ocean view. A mere 3 minute drive to the ocean, beach, and fashion Island. Surrounded by parks and green belts, close to all famous restaurants, super markets and shops. Located in the exclusive guard-gated community of Jasmine Creek offering resort amenities year round including: tennis courts, community pools, Jacuzzi spas, clubhouse, gardens, and miles of walking trails and greenbelts. This spacious and fully upgraded single family house has 3 bedroom, 3 bath totaling 2,460 square feet with high ceilings, wooden floors and remodeled bathrooms, granite counter tops, and peekaboo ocean and unblocking sunset views. The Master bedroom on the ground floor opens into a beautiful lower level patio to a grand auto controlled waterfall and deep spa/pool. Tall covered fence provides an abundance of privacy. The property was fully remodeled in 2015. Both the formal dining room and living room are perfect for entertaining, complete with custom fireplace, cabinetry and access to an oversized deck to enjoy the breathtaking 180 degree sunset and 90 degree ocean view. Quite and cozy neighborhood. Low HOA. A large green lawn area next to this house that adds extra value to this property in the community. Do not miss your opportunity to experience an incomparable life style in the heart of Corona del Mar.

415 W Main Street, Tustin, 92780 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Mosey on over to the small town charm of Old Town Tustin in this custom built 1947 bungalow! A Cellar, a Basement, a Carriage House, and a ADA compliant Accessory Dwelling Unit - or Guest House and more! With its private almost 10,000 square foot lot, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus studio has too many unique features to share. Walk up to a cozy stone porch where you get the best view of the Tustin Tiller Day Parade, and inside are original hardwood floors with a roomy living/dining room with a corner fireplace. The kitchen has been freshened up with new countertops, backsplash and tile floor. Besides the large walk in pantry with a window to the rear yard, is a massive separate mudroom/laundry room with a door to the rear yard. In the hall is a large closet with basement access. The two bedrooms are separated by a newer bathroom. On the left side is a bedroom with walk in closet situated in the rear of the home and to the right is a large bedroom with windows to the front and rear and quaint built in clothes storage. Down the long drive way is an original carriage house that had housed a bathroom for the original owner. The two car garage was converted into a ADA compliant studio complete with a full kitchen and very large bathroom with walk in tub. Next door is the completely finished 1 car garage with recessed lighting. The spacious yard is an open canvas ready for you to create your own Old Town Oasis. This is your opportunity to own your slice of Tustin history. No need to get in a car to grab a bite - stroll down Main Street to restaurants, bars, boutiques, and bookstores. Enjoy the celebrated Tustin Unified School District and easy multi-freeway access.

14762 Wilson Street, Midway City, 92655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,069,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1949

A+ A+ A+ Most all new : New Kitchen, new baths, new floor, new front screen door, new fresh paint in and out plus large over sized lot 8100sf . This newly upgrade Home is Just Waiting for its's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed. This Adorable Home has an Extra Long Driveway to the Detached 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added new Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Spacious Light & Bright Open Concept Floorplan with Large Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Completely Remodeled Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Fabulous Home Features: Brand New Beach-Style Wood Laminate Flooring, Dual Pane Windows, New Designer Paint, New White Front Screen Door, Smooth most rooms, LED Recessed Lighting, New Designer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans, High Baseboards, Raised Panel Interior Doors, Brand New Quartz Countertops and Cabinetry in Kitchen & Bathrooms, One Bathroom has Oversized Shower with Marble Surround & Designer Tile Inlay + Shampoo Niche & Farm-Door Style Clear Glass Enclosure - 2nd Bathroom has Dual Sinks. The Master Bedroom is Extra Large with Room for Retreat Area. The Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at any Given Time & Day! You Will Certainly Fall in Love with this Location once you see it for Yourself, Appreciate its Beauty and the Cozy Feeling you will Experience. This Beautiful Home is just a Short Distance from everything you need- Freeways, Shopping Centers, Dining, Supermarkets, and Just 15 Minutes from the Beach! This is a Fantastic Opportunity to Own a Home in Midway City with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!

