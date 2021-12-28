ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Corpus Christi condominiums on the market now

 1 day ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Corpus Christi or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Corpus Christi condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWteJ_0dXYq7vV00

823 S Water St, Corpus Christi, 78401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $534,900 | Condominium | 2,315 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Exclusive Executive House Showstopper! This open concept, double unit was completely renovated in 2015. Perfect for entertaining with a wet bar and beverage counter. This exquisite property offers a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances (Bosch dishwasher and Samsung double convection oven), Quartz countertops, extensive storage, custom maple cabinetry. Spacious living and dining with vaulted ceilings. Floor to ceiling window sliding doors open to an expansive balcony with panoramic views of the sparkling city by the bay. Hickory hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms have their own private balconies. Minka fans throughout, Jacuzzi bathtub, toto toilets. Primary suite offers a walk-in closet, marble shower and well-lit vanity with plenty of storage closets. This property is within walking distance to retail shops, marina, beaches and hospitals. Do not miss out on this fabulous Executive experience!

For open house information, contact Travis Teel, RE/MAX Professionals at 361-985-9393

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-391171)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzdSN_0dXYq7vV00

125 Lake Shore Dr, Corpus Christi, 78413

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here it is... the 1 you have been waiting for! Highly sought after exclusive Country Club townhome with one of the best corner locations & views of the beautiful pond (complete with geese/ducks) in gated community with 24/7 security at entrance! Updated kitchen has top of the line granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and custom pantry that make this town-home very easy to just move in. 2 car garage/3 large bedrooms with their own en-suits + a powder room for your guests. Formal dining & living areas offer views of the pond also! An elegant entrance that carries you into a luxurious living room with high ceilings & a wood-burning fireplace that has a beautifully hand carved mantle along with the wooden doors in this home & the grand sized crown molding thru-out will not disappoint. From the second you walk into this magnificent foyer you will say WOW! It even has plenty of room in the cat-walk for an office, sitting area to read, or relax. For more info: cctownehomes.com

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Hanna, RE/MAX Professionals at 361-985-9393

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-389331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVlDi_0dXYq7vV00

4600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, 78412

1 Bed 1 Bath | $128,500 | Condominium | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Condo living is awesome! Come and see what this complex has to offer. Large swimming pool, nice landscaped grounds, security door @ front entrance to building, very nice area inside for meeting guest, party room, exercise room, laundry room & a Condo for guest when available for a fee. Once you open the door you will be impressed to the open living & dining area. Sold furnished. Enjoy the two covered balconies -one from the living area and one from the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom with nice size bath. Kitchen features a cook top with a stove and fridge. This complex is close to TAMUCC,NAS, downtown district and hospitals. Great condo for a professor, student, medical professional or anyone else to live at. Come see today!

For open house information, contact Karen Gustavus, RE/MAX ELITE at 361-777-7653

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-390858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNzck_0dXYq7vV00

2 Rock Creek Dr, Corpus Christi, 78412

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 1978

**PRICE REDUCED TO SELL** Located in a quiet neighborhood, this large and very spacious townhome is just a short stroll to a private pond and park area. The home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths, two living areas, formal dining, a great kitchen, lots of storage, and a two-car attached garage. There is a master/guest bedroom & bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find a second master suite with a private balcony. The master bath upstairs has double sinks, a vanity area, a large walk-in closet off the bath, and another closet in the master bedroom. Down the hall is the third bedroom and another bath. The townhome is located near TAMUCC, CCAD, NAS, and Bay Area Medical Center. The home has roll-down hurricane shutters and the roof was installed in 2015. You will love the size & location of #2 Rock Creek. Make your appointment today! Contact listing agent, Deanna Ray at 512-745-9306 BRING AN OFFER!!

For open house information, contact Deanna D. Ray, Teifke Real Estate at 361-992-4182

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386500)

