Take a look at these homes on the market in Toledo

(Toledo, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toledo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2608 Thoman Pl, Toledo, 43613 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming well maintained brick ranch. Cove ceilings in living room with original hardwood floors. Nice closet space. Spacious basement with living area and shower. Vintage refrigerator and stove in basement stay with the house.

2807 W Smith, Lambertville, 48144 2 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This is a rare opportunity. Great Investment Property! Backs up to Maple Grove Golf Course. Cute ranch home with a large garage. Neighboring property for sale also is commercial. Have a business and a home next door or rent home. High traffic area Smith and Secor in Bedford Township. Must see to know if this Investment Opportunity works for you.

7476 Tarra, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1963

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Bedford one story home, basement, 9 x 11 screened rear porch, fenced rear yard, hardwood floors under bedroom carpets, 2 car garage. Home needs some updating. Washer/dryer stay

2020 W Samaria Road, Temperance, 48182 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2003

RARE FIND IN MONROE COUNTY!! THIS HOME IS PRISTINE! SELLER HAS THOUGHT OF EVERYTHING! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS SETTING AND VIEWS! THIS GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY, BRICK HOME SITS ON 12 ACRES WITH TRAILS THRU THE WOODED AREAS. LONG, GRAND, TREE-LINED DRIVEWAY LEADING UP TO THE 3-CAR GARAGE! LARGE, OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS AND HARDWOOD. DOOR WALL FACING AMAZING BACKYARD AND NEW DECK. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH CARPET, LESS THAN A YEAR OLD. OAK TRIM AND ANDERSON WINDOWS THOUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME. MASTER BEDROOM HAS HUGE BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI TUB AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH HUGE CLOSETS. FULL BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS. BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, 4 TON AC AND POWER HUMIDIFIER AND ELECTRON AIR CLEANER. 22K WATT WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR. 40X40 BARN HAS BRAND NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE WITH AC. 14' x 20' BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION SHED WITH ELECTRIC (VALUE $16,500). CULLIGAN SYSTEM IS OWNED INSTEAD OF RENTED AND HAS REVERSE OSMOSIS SYSTEM. NEW SUMP PUMPS.

