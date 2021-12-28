Townhomes of Grand Rapids: See what’s on the market

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Grand Rapids’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Grand Rapids, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

8829 Brayridge Court 21, Lowing Woods Brayridge Condos, Jenison, 49428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $378,000 | Townhouse | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in None

Love this home?. Please note that this is a ready-to-build home plan, which means that style, selections, and options are representational. Youll be able to personalize this home to your liking, and your final price will depend on what options you choose! Contact us for more information on ready-to-build home plans. The Pentwater II home plan offers a stylish, spacious, and affordable home design with 1,485 finished square feet of living space including an owner suite bedroom and bathroom, and half bath. The home plan can be further expanded with additional enhancements and personalized touches to allow you to create a home that is truly and uniquely yours. This tasteful condominium patio home plan offers a carefree, low-maintenance condo living arrangement to complement your lifestyle.The front door of the Pentwater II opens from the porch into the entry hall, which leads past the first bedroom with an attached bathroom and closet, as well as the convenient laundry room. You also have the option to add a flex room to this space, perfect for an office or craft room.From there you enter the open living area includes the great room, dining area, and kitchen with island. The kitchen offers a walk-in pantry and the island has a double sink and with additional features offered. The kitchen flows smoothly into the dining room which opens through a sliding door. Both the generous family room and dining room offers large windows or the option to add a sunny Michigan room, providing expansive views and even more flexible space in your home. Other options include adding a covered patio with corner or side fireplaces. From the great room the owner suite offers a sizable bedroom, full bath with linen closet and optional double sink, and a large walk-in closet. You can customize your owner suite with a tile shower or extra storage space!

819 Water Ridge Drive Se, Byron Center, 49315 1 Bed 2 Baths | $420,528 | Townhouse | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in None

Love this home?. Please note that this is a ready-to-build home plan, which means that style, selections, and options are representational. Youll be able to personalize this home to your liking, and your final price will depend on what options you choose! Contact us for more information on ready-to-build home plans. The Willow II home plan is a charming, contemporary villa, ideal for homeowners looking for a well laid out home plan. The plan includes 1552 finished square feet on the main level, and offers the option to add a large finished lower level to suit your needs.Enter your new Willow II home from the front porch into the front hall or through the two car garage into the family entry with its convenient coat closet. The front hall connects the office, half bath, main level laundry, and central living area. The Willow IIs generous main living space incorporates the living room, kitchen, and dining room in one, bright, open area. The well-appointed kitchen includes a wide island with double sink and raised snack bar, generous counter and cupboard space, and a large, conveniently located pantry.There are many unique upgrades and features you can add to this plan, such as the popular Four Seasons Michigan Room, tray ceilings in the Owner Suite, Owner Suite bump out, and many more. Make this Willow II Home your own when you work with one of our interior designers in the 4,000 sq. foot Home Creation Studio. Eastbrook takes great pride in designing and building homes of uncompromising quality and value, and the Channing is no exception. Your new home will be built to a standard of quality and energy efficiency that will provide you with comfort and value for many years to come.

8903 Barrington Lane 26, Lowing Woods, Jenison, 49428 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in None

Love this home?. Please note that this is a ready-to-build home plan, which means that style, selections, and options are representational. Youll be able to personalize this home to your liking, and your final price will depend on what options you choose! Contact us for more information on ready-to-build home plans. Our Lowing Woods Townhome offers craftsmanship and charm combined with two levels of modern design efficiency. Visitors are greeted on the main level by a covered porch, entryway, powder room, and coat closet. The open concept main floor includes a living room, dining area, and kitchen which includes an island and pantry. The upper level includes an owner's suite featuring an attached private bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally on this level are two full-size bedrooms and a bathroom. For your convenience, the laundry room has been thoughtfully placed on the upper level also. The lower level provides the option to add a large recreation room, 4th bedroom, and 3rd bathroom. The Middle Condos include a Single Stall Garage and the End Condos include a Two Stall Garage.

2980 Isle Grand Drive, Belmont, 49306 2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,525 | Townhouse | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in None

