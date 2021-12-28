ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

These houses are for sale in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 1 day ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the West Palm Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alHhN_0dXYq1d900

1450 Enclave Cir, West Palm Beach, 33411

5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,436 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enclave Island Paradise ... Exclusive Breakers West Island gated community of seven luxury estates. An island with beautiful natural foliage, a manicured golf courses.. Modern design, dark bottom pool in lush jungle surroundings. Entertainer's dream, outdoor living with pool table a multiple ceiling fan. One-story Custom-built surrounding the outdoor pool living area. Master is unbelievable in size, bath with sunken jacuzzi tub, enormous closet, secluded sitting room and gym. Extra high ceiling, over height doors and floor to ceiling windows can open as doors........ Five oversized bedrooms with shower and bidet, direct access to pool area. Gym, sauna, and big party shower. Four car Garage behind gated entrance. Interior vaulted ceilings, 20’ high glass wall overlooking the pool garden area. The kids will love their 2-story playhouse in the butterfly garden. Lush Gazebo, Tiki and Bar-B-Q area, a glass room, and hand painted Princess room. Adjustable cooling area by six central units....... brand new roof and pool heater. Breakers West offers an optional Golf Membership and to the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221060169)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0TPK_0dXYq1d900

934 W 5Th St, Riviera Beach, 33404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1958

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY IN THE HEART OF RIVERA BEACH, YOUR OASIS AWAITS! BEAUTIFUL 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME, EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPDATED AND THE HOUSE IS READY FOR A NEW BUYER, THE HOUSE HAS A FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE FENCED YARD. NEW BATHROOMS AND FLOORING THIS HOUSE IS PERFECTLY SITUATED TOWARDS THE END OF THE BLOCK. DON'T MISS OUT, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING BEAUTIFUL FRONT ENTRY ROOM, OPENS UP TO SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

For open house information, contact Jacob Edri PA, LoKation at 954-545-5583

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11128642)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NSP5_0dXYq1d900

4170 Pine Green Run, Lake Worth, 33467

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1979

OPEN HOUSE 12/28 3-5pm. Well maintained and ready to move in residence with ample space. All Stainless steel appliancies, Crownmolding throughout and updated tile flooring. Attached spacious 1 car garage, screened in porch. The neighborhood offers club house access, pool, and a nice quiet environment at a low monthly HOA. Within walking distance from Publix, CVS pharmacy, Movies of Lake Worth, restaurants, schools, and more. Minutes to the Turnpike and The Wellington Mall.

For open house information, contact Dayana Martinez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10766402)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoGn1_0dXYq1d900

113 W Swan Parkway W, Royal Palm Beach, 33411

3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Lovely home located mid block on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Royal Palm Beach with no HOA. New roof in 2018, new hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and laundry room floor. This home offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, flex room, office and a large in ground pool. Private fenced back yard with landscaping for privacy.

For open house information, contact Yaima Hernandez, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10753098)

