Stockton, CA

These houses are for sale in Stockton

 1 day ago

(STOCKTON, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Stockton listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fswn2_0dXYpwNk00

10935 Wildberry Ln, Stockton, 95209

3 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Monique Fuentes - Agt: 925-435-9863 - Perfect starter home or investment property in the beautiful gated community of Springbrook. HOA includes playground/park, security gate, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance, community clubhouse with pool, tennis courts, and more. Located minutes from Oak Grove Regional Park, shopping, Park West Place Mall, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH4Hq_0dXYpwNk00

1521 Gauntlet Drive, Stockton, 95206

3 Beds 3 Baths | $522,650 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely covered porch welcoming guests into your home. Roomy flex space ideal for a home office, gym or play room. Bright and open great room with sliding door leading to deck. Open kitchen with ample counterspace and oversized walk-in pantry. Large owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Convenient second floor laundry room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4ZNS_0dXYpwNk00

727 Bristol Avenue, Stockton, 95204

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,343 Square Feet | Built in 1927

OLD WORLD CHARM! Built in 1927, this beautiful home is nestled in the classical Tuxedo Park neighborhood in Stockton. On a quiet road with many unique homes, this one STANDS OUT! Large kitchen, dining room, and living room give plenty of room to spread out. Perfect for entertaining or whatever you can dream up! All info per Sellers & others & not verified by Brokers. Towards the rear, an indoor staircase with private outside access lead to a private apartment with bedroom, full bath, and kitchen - perfect for renting out or whatever you may have in mind! A rear-facing garage opens into a quiet, gated alley. Close to shopping! DON'T MISS OUT! THIS IS A PIECE OF HISTORY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLPa7_0dXYpwNk00

2740 Rainier Ave, Stockton, 95204

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,114 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This luxury ranch style home sits on a corner almost one acre lot and it definitely checks ALL of the boxes! Owned solar, electric gate for privacy, pool, spa, 5 bedrooms, large gourmet kitchen with pantry, formal dining and living room. Garden areas, fruit trees, across the street from the Country club golf course and close to freeways and shopping. Desirable historical location. This home is packed with charm yet updated and move in ready. 3 AC units, lush landscaping, you do not want to miss this one!!!

