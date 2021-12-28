Check out these townhomes for sale in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Baton Rouge’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

8060 Pennth Ave, Baton Rouge, 70809 2 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in None

Recently refreshed and move-in ready! This 2 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has floors and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy a private fenced-in patio off the kitchen and half bathroom nearby kitchen and dining area. All appliances to remain including refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms in each and large walk-in closets. Primary bedroom with french doors that lead to a balcony. This townhome has a ton of natural daylight and storage, including under the stairs. HOA pool within walking distance of townhome. Close to both I-10 and I-12, OLOL, Baton Rouge General, Mall of Louisiana, and Perkins Rowe!

6 Rue Toulouse, Baton Rouge, 70808 3 Beds 4 Baths | $560,000 | Townhouse | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rare opportunity when a home comes on the market in the establish quaint Le Havre Townhome subdivision. Being a mile from LSU tiger stadium and walking distance to the LSU lakes, this home has a very desirable location. Come see the tasteful renovations & additions done to this 3 bed 3.5 bath with office & its private courtyard. Imagine all the entertaining you can do with family & friends in this home. Enter the rod iron gate into the courtyard & follow the brick pathway to the solid wood door that opens to the welcoming foyer. Enter and see the high ceilings, extensive woodwork & custom trim, brick flooring that runs into wood flooring in the spacious living room. There is a formal dining room with lots of windows allowing the natural light to flow into the home. All custom plantation shutters will remain. The kitchen features gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. Kitchen has an open bar area that allows for easy entertaining with those in the living room. Living room has beautiful built ins, brick wood-burning fireplace with wood mantel. Seller added a guest bathroom on the 1st floor. The master suite will accommodate king size bed plus a sitting area. The private en suite was redesigned & renovated for dual vanity, walk in tile shower, separate jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet & laundry room. Upstairs find a study plus two bedrooms & two renovated full bathrooms. Lots of closet space for additional storage in this home. Look in the attic access in the bedroom at the front of the home for all the additional floored attic space. There's room for addition if family needs more room to expand. Other amenities: enclosed 2 car garage, additional parking in front, private courtyard with mature landscaping, fountain, & open patio. Located in flood zone X. Active HOA--dues are $1000/year. Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zp2kUjWuL3e

3143 O&Apos;Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, 70816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in None

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This 3 bed 2 bath townhouse in Baton Rouge is perfect for investors or flippers! Nice privacy fenced in back yard with out building for storage or shop work. Large patio area for entertaining. Tile throughout downstairs for easy upkeep, built in cabinets in kitchen/breakfast area with chalkboard paint for the kids. Great location on O'Neal Lane. Less than a mile away from shopping and restaurants. Serious inquiries only. Schedule your showing today!

988 Ponderosa Dr, Baton Rouge, 70819 2 Beds 0 Bath | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in None

