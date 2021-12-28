Check out these homes for sale in Knoxville now

(Knoxville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Knoxville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

941 Bishop Knoll Lane, Knoxville, 37938 3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,393 Square Feet | Built in 2011

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN POWELL! 3BD/3BA. Immaculate home has 17 feet coffered ceiling Great Room with gas fireplace. 20 inch tile floors in almost all rooms. Kitchen has granite, lots of cabinet space, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, new garbage disposal and a reverse osmosis system. Eat in kitchen area with lots of natural light. Master on main has trey ceilings, granite countertops and walk in closet with custom shelving. Main level guest bedroom with private bath. Large upstairs bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Finished Bonus room adds an extra 100 sq feet. Walk out storage room. Laundry room. Beautiful screened in porch with solar shades. Patio area is perfect for grilling. New water system throughout home. New HVAC 2021. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING!

513 Summit Lake Court, Knoxville, 37922 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Incredible home sitting in the Lovell Hills subdivision. Just two miles from Turkey Creek in a neighborhood described by the seller as quiet and friendly, we think you'll love everything this home has to offer! This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, nearly 2800 sq ft between the main and second floor, and an additional 1000+ sq ft of open space in the basement! Outside, you'll find this home sits on a prime lot within the neighborhood, boasting a 0.8 acre yard. There is a screened in porch and large deck for entertaining, two car garage, and freshly painted exterior as of November 2020. Additional information about the home includes New roof & 5 in gutters installed in 2013, New HVAC in 2014, E-Spring above counter water purification system in the kitchen and more!

1715 Drinnen Rd, Knoxville, 37914 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1940

If you are looking for a move in ready house on almost an acre in the country but close to the interstate you do not want to miss this one. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home boasts all new roofs, flooring, cabinets, bathrooms, kitchen, granite counter to. All new light fixtures, windows, doors and paint throughout. New back deck as well. There is a one bedroom apartment on the property that has had new roof put on. But needs updating to be rentable. Huge back yard where deer visit. Buyer to verify SF OWNER/AGENT

223 E Churchwell Ave, Knoxville, 37917 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1924

In Oakwood neighborhood, a well kept 1924 Craftsman 2 bedrooms 1 bath with an additional bonus room in walkout basement. Old world charm just keeps going with original hardwoods, untouched moldings, high ceilings, and wavy glass! Enjoy your morning coffee in the quaint breakfast nook while enjoying the view of Sharp's ridge! Good sized dining and living areas. And who doesn't love a big craftsman porch! Other features: basement provides tons of extra storage and/or the possibility of finishing out for extra living space; home has whole house attic fan; exterior is recently painted; roof is a 3d 50 year roof (14 years young); and there's a fenced yard in front! Make your appointment soon, it'll go quick! ****Seller to give $4,000 CREDIT for needed repairs with acceptable offer****

