Pompano Beach, FL

House hunt Pompano Beach: See what’s on the market now

Pompano Beach Daily
 1 day ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pompano Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

221 Nw 36Th St, Oakland Park, 33309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Stylish in Lloyd! Step inside this delightful modernized home and be greeted by a fresh and welcoming space. Fully renovated with tasteful finishes, your 3 bed/2 bath home is move-in ready just in time for holiday gatherings. You will love cooking for loved ones in your beautiful and functional kitchen. Large lot offers tons of potential to create your own outdoors paradise in the backyard. Impact windows and doors. Roof was redone in 2016, newer AC unit and water heater. Extra storage and laundry room. Centrally located in desirable Lloyd Estates subdivision in Oakland Park, close to shopping, main highways, Wilton Manors and the beach. Get ready to call this home sweet home!

4321 Nw 9Th Ave, Deerfield Beach, 33064

2 Beds 2 Baths | $171,000 | Condominium | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS. One of the only unrestricted property opportunities at this price in the region, you can RENT immediately and you can have pets, 1,360 sqft and excellent location. Please call the agent 24hours before to showing. Only cash Buyers. Is rented until July 2022, but if the client wnat to buy to live there, the tenant can move in 45 days.

7383 Orangewood Lane, Boca Raton, 33433

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,300,000 | Condominium | 4,234 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Exquisitely designed, detailed & completely renovated 4,234 sq. ft. condo in Boca Grove Country Club's boutique bldg ''The Chateau''. Enjoy the highest concierge lifestyle with an amenity rich environment located in the heart of Boca. This luxury condo offers semi-private elevator that opens directly into the unit with floor to ceiling impact windows, custom electric shades throughout, unique custom culture crafted doors, top-of-line Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, water purification & filtration system throughout, 2 Trane HVAC less than 2 yrs, 3/4 of walls are wood, stone & porcelain, 2-car garage was renovated. Sika flooring & custom cabinetry, all custom. Bathrooms are Brizo brand fixtures. Enjoy the panoramic lake & golf views from this beautiful luxury condo.

4103 Carriage Dr, Pompano Beach, 33069

4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Back on Market!!! Seller motivated!!! Exclusive Townhouse at Misty Oaks, Impressive entrance with a direct & unobstructed view from every point of the living area to the Golf and lake. The great room, dining and kitchen area are sounded by full of energy by the highest ceiling decorated by 2 beautiful skylights, giving you all the natural light of Sunny Florida. Convenient home layout brings you privacy and enjoyment at every room. Upstairs loft overlooks the family room perfect for a guest room, playroom, or home office. This is the only and perfect home available for you to bring your style and decorations. Very attractive home and price... Inventories are extremely low, we recommend to request your appointment ASAP.

