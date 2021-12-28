ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Take a look at these Riverside townhomes on the market now

Riverside News Watch
 1 day ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) These Riverside townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPj7Y_0dXYpoZA00

5586 5 Altamura Way, Fontana, 92336

2 Beds 2 Baths | $473,065 | Townhouse | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home construction by Tri Pointe Homes, move-in estimate of March, limited time to select interior finishes. Unique Parkside location compliments this end-unit location 2 story townhome with all living space on one level, complimented by open concept living/kitchen/dining and adjacent deck. Floorplan also offers an impressive Primary Suite and spacious attached 2 car garage. Come see Birch Bend by Tri Pointe Homes at Shady Trails in North Fontana, in close proximity to the Parkhouse amenities and near schools, dining, transportation corridors Preserve Parkhouse amenities.

For open house information, contact Casey Fry, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc at 949-478-8600

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC21232095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8fLk_0dXYpoZA00

9125 Bellegrave Unit 2, Jurupa Valley, 92509

5 Beds 4 Baths | $569,900 | Townhouse | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 2021

5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. Attached 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Formal Living Room. Family Room open to Kitchen. Kitchen with Pantry, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counters and lots of Cabinets. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Private Bath with dual sinks and Separate Bath and Walk-in Shower. The Main Floor is all tiled. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Tankless Water Heater. Laundry area with Work Sink. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry. Call me for a private showing 951-440-9700.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Holzmann, The Nat Genis Team, INC. at 800-316-2839

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21265920)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tD3o8_0dXYpoZA00

936 Fairway Drive, Colton, 92324

1 Bed 1 Bath | $179,000 | Townhouse | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Bright cozy end unit freshly painted open floor plan with new window coverings no one above or below, with private rear patio that leads to green belt. Gas burning fire place Gated community with pool, spa & tennis court. HOA covers water & trash Conveniently located off I-10 close to 215 / 91 near shopping & University of Loma Linda. Not FHA Approved

For open house information, contact Tarek Bissar, Realty One Group West at 949-783-2400

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC21185259)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Juubm_0dXYpoZA00

24115 Fir Avenue, Moreno Valley, 92553

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Super Clean and Very Affordable 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home in Moreno Valley. Property features fully remodeled kitchen with newer cabinetry and counter tops, upgraded bathrooms with newer vanities and fixtures, and various other tasteful, convenient upgrades include raised panel doors, updated light fixtures, newer central heat and ice cold air conditioning. There is a private patio perfect for barbecues, entertaining guests, and for the kids to enjoy. Crossing the patio is the entrance to the 2 car garage and private laundry space. The community is well maintained boosting grass areas perfect for pets, a sparkling pool and spa, and is gated for your family's security. The property is conveniently located near shopping centers and dining, public transportation, the 60 freeway and 215 freeway, and Kaiser hospital. This home is move in ready, immediately available to occupy after close of escrow. Don't miss out on this opportunity! It will definitely not last! Tour today and make it yours before the Fall holiday season.

For open house information, contact ANGEL VILLEGAS, EXP REALTY OF CALIFORNIA INC at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21190736)

See more property details

