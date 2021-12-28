Check out these houses for sale in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) Looking for a house in Honolulu? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

860 Hao Street, Honolulu, 96821 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,498 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy Island living at its best! This highly desirable Aina Haina home is beautifully renovated and welcomes you with an artistic etched glass doorway into an open floor plan with amazing features. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, newly renovated kitchen with tons of storage and pantry, all new stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting and laminate flooring throughout and split air conditioners. This home is perfect for formal dining and allows for seating on the large island. French glass doors lead to the outdoor spa tub and sparkling pool. An additional space with full bathroom off the kitchen can be used for a sitting area or office. The second floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a spacious primary suite with separate office and walk-in closet plus en suite bath and spa tub. Enjoy the natural light from large windows and double sliding doors that lead to the expansive 985 sq ft wrap around deck with breathtaking ocean and sunset views. Bonus-separate ADU of approx. 750 square feet with kitchen area for rental or guests. Over sized custom garage doors, able to fit a boat with lots of storage. A hidden gem in a family friendly community. One or more photos have been enhanced.

For open house information, contact Suzie Kimhan, Luva LLC at 808-262-5882

3864 Owena Street, Honolulu, 96815 4 Beds 4 Baths | $5,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,959 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Situated on the slopes of Diamond Head, this custom home designed by Jeff Long is great for entertaining and offers an expansive open floor plan, primarily on a single level with wheelchair/ramp access. Great for indoor/outdoor living with pool, waterfall/koi pond and a rooftop deck to enjoy occasional fireworks off Waikiki and daily sunsets beyond nearby Kapiolani Park. Top of the line finishes, Sub Zero, Miele and Wolff appliances. Toto bidet toilets. Great space for art & lots of storage along with a 3 car garage.

For open house information, contact David E Buck, Harcourts Island Real Estate at 808-371-3509

111-B Kahako St, Kailua, 96734 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Renovated in 2017; Expanded an extra 440 sq ft.

Living Space: 1448 sq ft

Backyard Lush Green Tropical Forest

Cool Trade Winds

Garage: 380 sq ft – 2 Cars; Driveway: 2 Cars



Indoor Laundry Room: Large Capacity Washer and Dryer.



Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master suite.

Custom cherry wood cabinets and custom luxury large tiled waterfall shower, French stainless steel (screen) security doors, hallway bathroom: Jacuzzi tub and custom shower.

Stainless steel front (screen) security door

Split AC all rooms: living room, dining room and kitchen; master bedroom, two bedrooms and media room.



Soundproof Media Room.

Custom surround sound home theater system



Stainless steel appliances.

Counter tops: Granite and Quartz

Solar electric and water heater (50 gallons)

Floors: Oak floors, Acacia engineered wood floors and Tile.



Brinks in home security, ring doorbell and flood lights & cameras: front, side and back.



Fenced in yard installed 6/2021.



New roof installed 2018

Chandeliers

Electric smoke, fire and alarm detectors

LED ceiling lights



With extra square footage, priced below market.

For open house information, contact Nathalie Mullinix, Nathalie Mullinix Realty Universal, Inc. at 808-261-0350

1635 Merkle Street, Honolulu, 96819 7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,498,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,410 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Live in one and rent out two other units all with separate entrances. This newly renovated property that was built on Steel Frames in 2009 consists of 2,410 sq. ft. of living area on 5,179 sq. ft. of land. The left unit consists of 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. The middle unit has 1 bedroom 1 full bath with a wet bar. Brand New Kitchen Cabinets. The right unit has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Live in a quiet neighborhood and enjoy the breathtaking views of the mountains, ocean, and awesome sunset. Newly installed kitchen cabinets. Adequate parking spaces are good for 9 vehicles. Newly installed 3 split AC's, all brand new stainless steel appliances, newly installed washer and dryer, sensor lighting, new gutter system, solar and electric water heater. Portable AC included. Property is Fiber Optics enabled.

For open house information, contact Gen Bayona-Malihan, Aloha Pacific Properties Inc at 808-487-0050