Top condo units for sale in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Virginia Beach condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Virginia Beach, pulled from our classifieds:

2313 Beach Haven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Condominium | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Enjoy the beach life! Located in a gated beach community you are just steps from the beach and private pool. This three-bedroom, two full bath condo features an open floor plan perfect for family and friends to enjoy all that the Chesapeake Bay has to offer. Located on the first floor with ceramic tile throughout and a gas fireplace, your new home can be enjoyed year around. Located near many amazing restaurants and the new Lesner Bridge with biking lanes to explore Virginia Beach. Whether soaking up the sun or watching a sunset on the beach you are sure to love your new home.

For open house information, contact Glen Cornwell, Cornwell Properties at 804-500-5070

5424 Paperwhite Lane, Virginia Beach, 23455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,500 | Condominium | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Original owner in sought-after Sajo Farm community! This home has been well cared for and is in great condition. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened porch overlooking Lake Lawson. Features include a beautiful open floor plan with huge great room, gas fireplace, downstairs primary bedroom suite with dual sink vanity, separate shower, jetted tub. There is a large dining area and the kitchen has granite countertops with loads of cabinet space and attached two-car garage. This gorgeous home gives you a carefree lifestyle. Lawn maintenance is done by condo association, some building maintenance also included. Sajo Farm community offers trails, canoe/kayak launch, clubhouse, pool, and workout facility. Conveniently located near interstate, airport, shopping, restaurants, and bases.

For open house information, contact Anne Brewer, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

305 Swain Hill Court, Virginia Beach, 23452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,500 | Condominium | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great location and schools! Close to everything, Town Center, 264 East, bases, mall and the beaches! Three large bedrooms, (Great for working from home) 2 1/2 baths, two parking spaces and garage. Storage shed in back. Fireplace with natural gas logs, Blinds on every window. 6' privacy fence, decorative shelves in kitchen for storage, Dual climate system with NEST smart thermostats, Glass screen door on front, and stained glass window. HOA includes monthly water bill, sewage, trash, insurance and landscaping.

For open house information, contact Glen Cornwell, Cornwell Properties at 804-500-5070

4500 Pretty Lake Avenue, Norfolk, 23518 2 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Condominium | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Live the good life in this elegant 2nd floor condo with private balcony offering views of the Pretty Lake marina district and the award-winning East Beach neighborhood. Open floor plan with 9’ ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Large primary suite with huge-walk in closet. Ensuite bath with jetted tub and ceramic walk-in shower. Second bedroom w/ensuite. Very private unit in a corner of the building, off by itself, which translates to no shared walls. Condo amenities: coded access to building for added security; exterior maintenance; upkeep and maintenance of interior common elements; elevator; fire suppression system, personal storage unit. HOA amenities: pool; tennis/pickleball courts; playgrounds; clubhouse; social activities. Public amenities: access to miles of sandy beaches along the Chesapeake Bay; many restaurants nearby; convenient to ORF, JEBLC and NAVSTA Norfolk. Come take a look—you’ll never want to leave.

For open house information, contact Sally Parrott, Mid-Atlantic Realty & Associates LLC at 757-773-6790